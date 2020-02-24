Owners of historic Tolly brewery in Ipswich to be contacted about future

Mystery continues to surround the ownership of the former Tolly Cobbold brewery as Ipswich comes to term with the fact that one of the best-known historic buildings in the town has been seriously damaged by fire.

According to official documents the building is owned by an investment company with a single director based in London. The company shares its premises with a food wholesaling firm - of which its director is also a director.

When we called the business and asked to speak to the director we were put through to a man who denied any knowledge of the Tolly Cobbold brewery and said the documents must be a mistake.

It is likely that many organisations in the Ipswich area will be looking to contact the registered owner of the former brewery over the next few weeks.

The fire at the former brewery has shocked and saddened many people in Ipswich - but Paul Clement from Ipswich Central said he felt the town needed to accept it had not done enough to support the regeneration of the building.

He said: "I think it has been a bit of a case of being out of sight, out of mind. Because of that it hasn't had the profile of some other important buildings. Because the port area is all closed to the public very few people can really see it so it is a case of 'out of sight, out of mind.'

"I feel a bit guilty about that - It's just outside our area so we haven't given it the attention it deserves."

Ipswich Mayor Jan Parry said she was "horrified" to hear about the fire while portfolio holder for planning Carole Jones described the blaze as "heartbreaking."

She said: "We hoped when it was sold last year that the new owners would be coming up with some plans to bring it back into use. This is heartbreaking - we will now need to step up our efforts to try to get them to come up with some plans."

We have received comments from people with a personal link to the former brewery. Gemma Abbott said: "My dad worked here back in 80s I remember going inside when I was a little girl, found the place fascinating. We also lived for a few years in the old tolly cobbled houses that got knocked down in the 90s. So much history, it will all be gone, such a shame."

And Rachael Deeath said: "This is so sad, I worked at the Brewery back in 1993-1995 and it was just like working with family."