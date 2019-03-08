Sunshine and Showers

Former Blink-182 star offers support to Ipswich man in crisis

PUBLISHED: 10:27 09 May 2019 | UPDATED: 10:27 09 May 2019

Tom DeLonge, lead singer for Angels and Airwaves, formerly of Blink-182. Picture: LEWIS STICKLEY/PA Wire

Tom DeLonge, lead singer for Angels and Airwaves, formerly of Blink-182. Picture: LEWIS STICKLEY/PA Wire

PA Archive/PA Images

The former lead guitarist of pop punk heavyweights Blink-182 Tom Delonge has offered his support to a man in Ipswich living with borderline personality disorder.

Ipswich man Jamie Tidnam, who lives with borderline personality disorder, posted his video on Twitter after being discharged from Woodlands at Ipswich Hospital. Picture: JAMIE TIDNAMIpswich man Jamie Tidnam, who lives with borderline personality disorder, posted his video on Twitter after being discharged from Woodlands at Ipswich Hospital. Picture: JAMIE TIDNAM

Jamie Tidnam, 28, has received support from all over the world after posting a video on Twitter about his struggles with mental health - but no message of support was more important than that of his favourite rock star.

In the emotional clip, Jamie spoke of how he got through his time at Woodlands mental health unit thanks to DeLonge's new band Angels and Airwaves.

He said: "It was helping me battle through my days.

"I would all of a sudden feel so happy as I know music can change your mind, your health.

"It was a miracle."

In a response, the California-based frontman said: "Jamie, you gave me tears. YOU are why I do this.

"Creating this band actually changed my life - it was a way of knowing that we can be in charge of our own thoughts, the idea of who we are, what we can become, and what our life experience shall be.

You may also want to watch:

"I dedicate Angels and Airwaves to you."

Jamie was first diagnosed with attention deficit disorder and Tourette's syndrome as a child, but was later diagnosed with borderline personality disorder - a condition that causes emotional instability.

He was admitted to Woodlands at Ipswich Hospital earlier this year.

Jamie said: "I've been living with mental health issues almost my entire life.

"It can be really difficult some days, but with the support of music like Angels and Airwaves make, it really helps.

"I've got lots of support from family and friends, but to know I now have the support of my favourite band is incredible."

He added he had originally posted the video as a way to reach out to those living with similar conditions, and hopes with the support of the band - and more than 30,000 views - it will encourage people to seek help.

DeLonge's agents have been asked to comment.

More information on borderline personality disorder, and how to seek help, is available from Suffolk Mind on their website.

