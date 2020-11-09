E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Man whipped girl, 14, with phone charger cable in truth or dare game

PUBLISHED: 05:15 10 November 2020

Tom Fisher whipped the girl on her on her back and between her legs, Ipswich Crown Court heard. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Tom Fisher whipped the girl on her on her back and between her legs, Ipswich Crown Court heard. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Charlotte Bond

A 21-year-old Ipswich man who whipped a 14-year-old girl with a phone charger cable during a truth or dare game has been given a community order.

During the game, the girl had to take off her shirt and bra and, when she refused to take her hands away, Tom Fisher whipped her on her back and between her legs, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

Ali Dewji, prosecuting, said in the version of the truth or dare game played by Fisher, if the victim refused to do a dare she had to submit to being whipped.

He said that as a result of being whipped with the phone charger cable, the victim had red marks on her inner thighs.

He accepted the injuries caused by the cable would have been worse if she’d been hit on the genitalia as intended.

He said one of Fisher’s friends and one of the victim’s friends were present during the incident.

When Fisher, who was 19 at the time of the offence, was interviewed by police, he said he had been angry with the victim because she had been winding him up.

Fisher, of Stanley Avenue, Ipswich, admitted assaulting the girl causing her actual bodily harm.

You may also want to watch:

He was given an 18-month community order, a 30-day rehabilitation activity requirement and ordered to do 100 hours unpaid work.

He was also banned from contacting the victim for two years.

Sentencing Fisher, Judge Emma Peters said there had been a lead up to the offence, with the defendant hitting the victim with a tea towel.

She said Fisher had caused the girl pain when he hit her with the phone charger cable and what happened had caused her a lot of upset and anxiety.

She said it was clear that Fisher had a number of issues, including some learning and intellectual difficulties.

In a victim impact statement read to the court, the victim described the devastating effect the incident had on her and her family and said she was haunted by what happened.

Peter Spary, for Fisher, said his client denied there was a sexual element to the game.

He said Fisher had no previous convictions and his level of maturity was considerably less than his age.

He said Fisher was remorseful for what he did to the girl.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Traders ‘furious’ as Christmas shop stays open in lockdown

Business leaders have described the choice to keep the Christmas shop in Tavern Street, Ipswich as 'outrageous'. Picture: ARCHANT

Drugs seized from Ipswich home and 3 arrested

Three people have been arrested in connection with drug offences in Ipswich (stock image) Picture: ARCHANT

Family of ‘kind and funny’ grandad warn of ‘silent killer’ cancer which saw him die aged 70

Leslie and daughter Gemma on her wedding day Picture: LORNA CLARK/BELLA-LOOE PHOTOGRAPHY

Business centre plan to create hundreds of jobs refused over HGVs

Concern over HGVs has led to plans for the former Itron factory at Felixstowe being refused Picture: DAVID MORTIMER

Supermarket refused alcohol licence amid crime fears

Maxi Poli Ltd was bidding for an alcohol licence for a supermarket in the former QD store in St Matthew's Street, Ipswich, which has been closed since 2016. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Traders ‘furious’ as Christmas shop stays open in lockdown

Business leaders have described the choice to keep the Christmas shop in Tavern Street, Ipswich as 'outrageous'. Picture: ARCHANT

Drugs seized from Ipswich home and 3 arrested

Three people have been arrested in connection with drug offences in Ipswich (stock image) Picture: ARCHANT

Family of ‘kind and funny’ grandad warn of ‘silent killer’ cancer which saw him die aged 70

Leslie and daughter Gemma on her wedding day Picture: LORNA CLARK/BELLA-LOOE PHOTOGRAPHY

Business centre plan to create hundreds of jobs refused over HGVs

Concern over HGVs has led to plans for the former Itron factory at Felixstowe being refused Picture: DAVID MORTIMER

Supermarket refused alcohol licence amid crime fears

Maxi Poli Ltd was bidding for an alcohol licence for a supermarket in the former QD store in St Matthew's Street, Ipswich, which has been closed since 2016. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Latest from the Ipswich Star

First glimpse at major revamp planned for Felixstowe’s iconic Spa Pavilion

An artist's impression of what the Felixstowe Spa Pavilion may look like when the medium term investment programme is complete. It may contain new housing and parking areas Photo: Spa Pavilion

Tired legs, a chance to progress, new faces and maybe even a record-breaker - Town take on Crawley in EFL Trophy

Ipswich Town are in action in the EFL Trophy this evening. Corrie Ndaba (right) could be involved as could Liam Gibbs (pictured right celebrating a goal in the FA Youth Cup last week).Picture: ROSS HALLS/STEVE WALLER

War graves repaired at Ipswich cemetery ready for Armistice Day

The RAF graves after restoration. Picture: IPSWICH COUNCIL

‘13 weeks of hell’ - anger mounts at A14 roadworks

Lorries travelling through Trimley after neing diverted due to roadworks on the A14 between Seven Hills and Felixstowe. Picture: CONTRIBUTED (NAME SUPPLIED)

Man whipped girl, 14, with phone charger cable in truth or dare game

Tom Fisher whipped the girl on her on her back and between her legs, Ipswich Crown Court heard. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND