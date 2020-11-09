Man whipped girl, 14, with phone charger cable in truth or dare game

A 21-year-old Ipswich man who whipped a 14-year-old girl with a phone charger cable during a truth or dare game has been given a community order.

During the game, the girl had to take off her shirt and bra and, when she refused to take her hands away, Tom Fisher whipped her on her back and between her legs, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

Ali Dewji, prosecuting, said in the version of the truth or dare game played by Fisher, if the victim refused to do a dare she had to submit to being whipped.

He said that as a result of being whipped with the phone charger cable, the victim had red marks on her inner thighs.

He accepted the injuries caused by the cable would have been worse if she’d been hit on the genitalia as intended.

He said one of Fisher’s friends and one of the victim’s friends were present during the incident.

When Fisher, who was 19 at the time of the offence, was interviewed by police, he said he had been angry with the victim because she had been winding him up.

Fisher, of Stanley Avenue, Ipswich, admitted assaulting the girl causing her actual bodily harm.

He was given an 18-month community order, a 30-day rehabilitation activity requirement and ordered to do 100 hours unpaid work.

He was also banned from contacting the victim for two years.

Sentencing Fisher, Judge Emma Peters said there had been a lead up to the offence, with the defendant hitting the victim with a tea towel.

She said Fisher had caused the girl pain when he hit her with the phone charger cable and what happened had caused her a lot of upset and anxiety.

She said it was clear that Fisher had a number of issues, including some learning and intellectual difficulties.

In a victim impact statement read to the court, the victim described the devastating effect the incident had on her and her family and said she was haunted by what happened.

Peter Spary, for Fisher, said his client denied there was a sexual element to the game.

He said Fisher had no previous convictions and his level of maturity was considerably less than his age.

He said Fisher was remorseful for what he did to the girl.