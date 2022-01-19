Tom Hunt has had several meetings about the PM - but would not confirm or deny he was at the "pork pie plot" gathering. - Credit: House of Commons

Ipswich MP Tom Hunt has refused to confirm or deny that he was one of 20 new Conservative MPs who met to discuss the future of the Prime Minister earlier this week in what has been described the "Pork Pie Plot."

But he has said he has had several meetings with colleagues since returning to the House of Commons after the weekend - and he is still waiting to make up his mind about what should happen to the Prime Minister until the publication of the Sue Gray report into Whitehall parties during lockdown.

The meeting of new MPs was given its name by Westminster Lobby Journalists because it was held in the office of Rutland and Melton MP Alicia Kearns whose constituency includes Melton Mowbray - the home of the pork pie! Like Mr Hunt, Ms Kearns is originally from Cambridgeshire.

At the meeting the MPs, many from "Red Wall" constituencies in the north of England, discussed the impact of the revelations on their voters - and some reports said they could be preparing to ask for a vote of confidence in Boris Johnson's leadership of the party.

Mr Hunt is still waiting for the report to be published before deciding what he should do. He said: “Only a couple of days ago I issued a lengthy statement outlining the significant concerns I have about the latest revelations.

"It won’t come as a surprise to know that over the past couple of days I’ve attended a number of different meetings with colleagues who hold varying views about what they believe the appropriate course of action should be over the coming weeks.

"As I said in my statement, I’m very keen to get my hands on the report being put together by Sue Gray. Bearing in mind the current climate my view is that this report needs to be published ASAP.

"I will be making no further comment until the report is published. Things can often be presented as far more dramatic than what they are in the media. I can confirm that all the meetings I’ve attended have been pork pie free!”