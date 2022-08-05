Ipswich MP backs Liz Truss for Tory leadership

Ipswich MP Tom Hunt has backed Liz Truss for leader of the Conservative Party - Credit: House of Commons

Ipswich MP Tom Hunt has backed Liz Truss for leader of the Conservative Party.

In a statement published on his Twitter account, Mr Hunt said: "I'm backing Liz Truss for leader.

"I haven't found it a straight forward decision, but ultimately, issue by issue, there is one candidate I'm closest to and who I believe has the best chance of tackling the most pressing issues that the country faces.

"I have warmed to her increasingly over the past few weeks."

Mr Hunt was a part of the Tory rebellion that called for Prime Minister Boris Johnson to resign last month.

Having initially supported Kemi Badenoch, today is the first time he has openly backed one of the final two candidates to replace Mr Johnson.

He joins fellow Suffolk MP, Thérèse Coffey, in his support for the foreign secretary.