Disappointing to see Labour Party 'divided and directionless'

Published: 7:30 AM October 1, 2021

The Labour party conference has been dominated by internal intrigue, debates about cervixes, and the deputy leader abusing over half of the voting population.

The divided and directionless party debating internal affairs and spouting derogatory language demonstrates nothing other than that this is the same old Labour.

It is disappointing to see the current Labour crop, ‘led’ by the ineffectual Keir Starmer, present such feeble opposition and waste their time arguing internally rather than presenting an actionable plan for the country.

Between internal division, spouting dismissive rhetoric towards half the British population, and failing to include or provide space for their female members, there is little hope for the future of the Labour party. While Corbyn’s time may have passed, the division evidently persists. It is exceedingly disappointing to see that the hollow brags about equality and inclusion evidently do not extend to their own female members.

Ipswich MP Tom Hunt has been disappointed in the Labour Party's lack of direction and in-fighting - Credit: House of Commons

I personally find it bizarre that debates about cervixes and internal rule change have been dominating the Labour conference in Brighton. Starmer would rather talk about the mechanics of election than demonstrate leadership, and would rather argue about cervixes than defend his female members, such as Rosie Duffield, when faced with safety concerns.

One has to question the priorities held by Starmer’s party, and I would argue that actions speak louder than words on both accounts.

Instead of focusing on a plan for the country, the Labour party conference instead illustrates that the focus is on internal division. The party lies in disarray following arguments, chaos and even a resignation from the Shadow cabinet.

At a conference intended to unite the party, Starmer has only achieved ingraining further division. This is evident, not least in the resignation of Andy MacDonald from the shadow cabinet. MacDonald tended his resignation from the Labour front bench, claiming that the Labour party was failing to represent the working class – which hardly comes as a surprise.

Labour leader, Sir Keir Starmer - Credit: PA

While Sadiq Khan emphasised the importance of the conference to “set a direction of travel” for the party, this is exactly what Starmer has failed to achieve. There seems to be considerable confusion within the Labour ranks about whether income taxes would rise, alongside lack of a decisive plan for the party, let alone the country. Between uncosted spending claims and confusion over income taxes, it is clear that Starmer’s Labour party is again invoking the magic money tree. It would seem naïve to entrust the nation’s finances and economic recovery to a party with no plan for how to fund extravagant spending.

Not only are the Labour party meandering directionless, but the opposition party have displayed an unwillingness and inability to defend British interests to a global audience. Labelling a defence alignment with some of the UK’s closest and most strategic allies as ‘dangerous’ is a foolish remark, which demonstrates Labour’s inability to look at the wider scale beyond their own grandstanding values.

Deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner labelled the Conservatives 'scum' - Credit: PA

Another revealing moment during the conference was Angela Rayner’s unacceptable comment, labelling Conservatives as ‘scum’. The hypocrisy, from a politician who previously espoused the “responsibility” to make sure “our discourse and disagreements are done in a respectful way” is laughable. There is nothing respectful about her dismissive and unproductive rhetoric, which slates 14 million British voters; when Labour cannot win in civil discourse, they turn to nastiness. How can the Labour party hope to win the respect and support of individuals they clearly look down upon?

Starmer’s failure to call out the unacceptable behaviour of his members only further demonstrates his weak and ineffectual leadership.

It is disgraceful that Labour MP Rosie Duffield is unable to attend the Labour party conference due to fears concerning safety. The treatment of female members demonstrates a clear pattern of behaviour; that this is the same old Labour party, with ineffective and poor leadership, which in the same breath as pronouncing inclusivity to the public, fails on account of including their own female members.

At a time when the Labour party have called out for unity and decisive leadership, Starmer has failed to deliver on both accounts. With internal division rife among their ranks, it is disappointing to see the treatment of female MPs and the lack of progress made towards equality – a huge mark of hypocrisy from a party with professes to champion inclusion and parity.

The party has channelled political energy into argument and unacceptable, unproductive rhetoric rather than producing a plan for Britain. The Labour party could not even run a conference, let alone a country.