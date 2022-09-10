Condolence letter remembers Queen's visits during town's 'transformation'

Ipswich MP Tom Hunt paid homage to the Queen's visits to Ipswich during her reign in a letter of condolence to the Royal Family and the King. - Credit: Archant archive

Ipswich's MP has written a letter of condolence to the Royal Family following the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.

In his letter sent to the family on Friday, Tom Hunt sent wishes that he, alongside his constituents and the whole nation, joined them in "deep sorrow in such an irreplaceable loss".

On Saturday, King Charles III was formally announced as the nation's new sovereign, with Suffolk's Proclamation to be held on Sunday at 23 locations.

Mr Hunt's letter continued: "The mark Queen Elizabeth II has left on the very fabric of our country is something few have achieved. Her sense of duty and devotion to Her country and Her subjects will continue to stand in our memory and will provide a symbol of what Great Britain can be.

"I know that politicians come and go, but throughout Her 70-year reign, Queen Elizabeth II has provided a constant stay during good times and bad. The sense of loss that I and my constituents feel is testament to the devotion Her subjects reciprocated and the admiration that we all continued to feel for Her long years of service; a feeling which shall not diminish.

"I know Her Majesty visited my constituency of Ipswich on several occasions, including opening the Civic College, visiting Ipswich Town's Portman Road and driving through the new Chantry housing estate in 1961.

In 1977, Her Majesty walked through the centre of the Town and was received by adoring crowds to mark Her Silver Jubilee. In 2002, Her Majesty's visit to the Ipswich Waterfront was celebrated by Ipswich residents.

"Stories from Ipswich residents remembering meeting Her Majesty continue to pour in and demonstrate the profound affection Ipswich people have for Her. During the recent Platinum Jubilee celebrations, the deep affection and regard for Her Late Majesty was apparent across the town.

"The Jubilee Card Competition saw thousands of children participate, displaying a clear inter-generational affection for Her Majesty.

"The diversity of events in the Town showed the strength of feeling from all communities: I myself attended a number of these events, including the Karibu African Women's Support Group's international Jubilee party where this devotion to Her Majesty was evident.

"Her Majesty's passing through the Chantry estate in 1961, which has since become an integral part of our Town, and visit to the Waterfront in 2022, both symbolise the transformation that has taken place in our Town during her steadfast reign. Her Majesty seemed to have an uncanny ability to time these visits to Ipswich at key moments in the Town's transformation.

"These visits and their significant timing in Ipswich's history very much gave the sense to Ipswich residents that Queen Elizabeth II was keenly monitoring the Town's progress, and cared for Her subjects who resided in it.

"The Town has changed considerably over these years, but throughout there has been one constant: we shall all remember fondly her legacy of constancy and calmness through the growth and change witnessed in the 70 glorious years of Her Late Majesty's reign.

"I send my deepest sympathies and those of the people of Ipswich to Your Majesty and the Royal Family in this difficult time. I humbly wish Your Majesty to know that Your Majesty, the Queen Consort and the Royal Family remain in our thoughts and prayers at this time.

"I have the honour to remain, Sir, Your Majesty's most humble and obedient servant."