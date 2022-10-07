OPINION: 'Many have written PM off - I'm not one of them'

This week I attended Conservative Party conference in Birmingham. It was a hectic few days, with many events I had to attend: panel discussions, meetings with stakeholders, you name it.

Despite some of the media reports, I actually found the Conference useful, and I was pleased by the Prime Minister’s speech on the Wednesday morning.

If the Government of the day wants to introduce significant new economic policies that mark a change from the status quo then it really is necessary to communicate and explain those policies to the public. I think it's fair to say that initially after the mini-budget some of that communications work was lacking.

That’s why I felt it was so important that during her Conference speech on Wednesday the Prime Minister sought to address this. We’ve had a significant range of new policies over the past few weeks and I don’t think many of us went into the Conference hall on Wednesday expecting a raft of further policy announcements.

We were however keen to understand more about the Prime Minister’s vision for the country and I think by and large that’s what we got.

There is much that was announced in the mini budget that we should all welcome. Taxes are at the highest levels they’ve been for 70 years and I agree with the broad thrust to reduce them.

When you’re teetering on the brink of recession it’s simply not the right time to increase the tax burden on businesses.

I agreed with the decision not to increase corporation tax and the decision to reverse the increase in National Insurance which also had a big impact on businesses - not just households.

The average worker stands to save approximately £500 per year when you combine the reversal of the NI increase with the pledge to cut the basic rate of income tax by 1p.

I would struggle to find many people who would think that the major intervention to cap energy bills wasn’t necessary. I know from the emails I’ve received from constituents how scared many were about the prospect of having to pay astronomical energy bills as a consequence of the war in Ukraine.

Now, due to the Government’s action, households will save £1,000 on average. The support package to help businesses and other settings with their energy bills is also welcome.

All in all, the energy price guarantee package announced by the Government could end up costing the taxpayer up to £60 billion. The total cost, though, will be determined by gas prices and there are some signs that it could actually be quite a bit lower than this. Either way, my view is that this major intervention by Government was the right thing to do.

It is also clear to me that it’s unsustainable for the Government to keep making multi-billion pound interventions without having a clear strategy for growth.

Throughout the pandemic and now during this cost of living crisis many of us have become accustomed to these significant interventions.

It’s important though that we always remember that this is British taxpayers’ money and it will need to be paid for somehow. That was the whole reason why the mini budget was announced when it was.

The measures outlined in that budget were intended to promote great levels of economic growth and wealth creation so that, over time, the Government will have more revenue to invest in public services and so that the people of our country can enjoy higher wages. In other words, you can’t have a strategy for the spending of taxpayers’ money and multi-billion pound interventions without also having a strategy for growth.

By far the most controversial part of the mini budget was the decision to scrap the 45p income tax rate for top earners. Between 1997-2010, the years of the last Labour Government, the top rate of income tax was always 40p. Gordon Brown then increased it to 50p at the tail end of the last Labour Government and then when David Cameron was Prime Minister it was cut to 45p. When rate was

cut from 50p to 45p the actual tax yield going into the treasury from top earners actually went up - as is often the case with tax cuts that incentivise hard work and wealth creation.

I therefore understood the economic argument for why the Government wished to scrap the 45p income tax rate for top earners. However, I also sympathised with the concerns expressed by constituents and many colleagues about the move.

I’m glad that the Prime Minister and Chancellor are taking decisions when it comes to the economy on the basis of what they actually think will work for the country when it comes to economic growth and not just what may look good politically in the short term.

However it’s also important that when these decisions are made they promote a general sense of fairness and that the decisions are consistent with our values as a country, particularly when we’re going through cost of living challenges.

The decision to scrap the 45p income tax rate was becoming a distraction and I’m personally glad that the Government listened to the concerns expressed and took the decision not to go ahead with it.

With the war in Ukraine leading to such high gas prices and inflation soaring across the world, the next few months will be difficult for millions of people up and down the country, even bearing in mind the billions of pounds of support the Government is providing. This is something I’m very conscious of. I completely understand why so many of my constituents are scared and anxious but I’m confident we will get through it as a country.

Many have decided to write the Prime Minister off. I’m certainly not one of them. On Wednesday I saw someone who had real passion for her country and the determination to take decisions that will allow our country to achieve its full potential. I’m confident that she can deliver and will prove many people wrong.