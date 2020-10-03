E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Ipswich MP self-isolating after colleague tests positive for virus

PUBLISHED: 13:50 03 October 2020 | UPDATED: 13:50 03 October 2020

Ipswich MP Tom Hunt is self-isolating Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

Ipswich MP Tom Hunt is self-isolating after a member of his parliamentary team tested positive for Covid-19.

It is the second time Mr Hunt has had to self-isolate since the virus crisis began.

He said it was frustrating but he would be able still do much of his work from his Ipswich flat via Zoom and Teams, but would not be able to represent his constituents in the House of Commons until October 14.

He was arranging for a proxy vote in his absence.

Mr Hunt said he did not have any symptoms at present but would be following the guidance and also seeking a coronavirus test.

He said: “It’s unfortunate but a member of my team has tested positive after having symptoms. Her symptoms are at the moment fairly mild and hopefully she will be fine. She has done exactly the right thing and we must all follow the guidance to control the spread of this virus. I don’t have any symptoms whatsoever though that could change.

You may also want to watch:

“It is very frustrating but it is what it is. I can still work from home and attend meetings on Zoom and Teams. Hopefully I can rest up too and return with a fresh burst of energy on October 14”

Mr Hunt said he had not seen his team member since Wednesday afternoon.

It had been interesting to see how the Track and Trace system worked and it had worked well.

MORE: Back in March, he also had to self isolate – for seven days under the rules at that time – after showing symptoms of the virus.

