E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Tom Hunt calls for more police funding after Kesgrave shooting

PUBLISHED: 09:53 08 September 2020 | UPDATED: 09:53 08 September 2020

Tom Hunt raised the issue of Suffolk police numbers in the House of Commons. Picture: HOUSE OF COMMONS

Tom Hunt raised the issue of Suffolk police numbers in the House of Commons. Picture: HOUSE OF COMMONS

Archant

Ipswich MP Tom Hunt has called on the government to increase funding for Suffolk Police in the wake of Monday’s shooting in Kesgrave and the news that a teenager was threatened with a knife in Colchester Road in the town.

Mr Hunt used a question in the House of Commons to call on the Policing Minister Kit Malthouse to give Suffolk more police resources and make sure that those who carry knives fear the consequences of their actions.

His intervention came after a 13-year-old boy was threatened with a knife on Colchester Road and the shooting of a 15-year-old boy in Kesgrave. Police cordoned off an Westwood Avenue in Ipswich in connection with the shooting.

MORE: Police stay on scene of Kesgrave shooting.

Mr Hunt had previously issued a statement saying his thoughts and prayers go out to the young person shot in Kesgrave and that he fully understood why people in Ipswich have concerns about what has happened.

You may also want to watch:

He said he was now receiving regular updates on both the Kesgrave shooting and the incident in Ipswich on Sunday and was monitoring both cases very closely.

Mr Malthouse highlighted the extra police officers that are being deployed in Suffolk and how a crucial aspect of deterring these crimes is increasing the likelihood that those that carry weapons are caught.

Following Mr Malthouse’s comment, Mr Hunt said: “It was important to raise the deeply shocking incidents on Colchester Road on Sunday and in Kesgrave yesterday with the Policing Minister in Parliament. These attacks targeted at teenagers are despicable and I fully understand why people in Ipswich have concerns.

“We must have particularly strong deterrent in place against anyone thinking of carrying a weapon, and a zero-tolerance approach to those found breaking the law in this way.

“Some of the 54 extra police officers for Suffolk are already on our streets and this is an important step to prevent crimes like this and bring those responsible to justice. But we can’t stop there. The national police funding formula as it stands systematically disadvantages Suffolk and is in need of root and branch reform to reflect the serious types of crime Ipswich faces.

“I’ve already raised the funding formula in Parliament and I’ll be pushing on it again over the coming weeks. This mustn’t be an issue repeatedly kicked into the long grass.”

Suffolk Police and Crime Commissioner Tim Passmore told Radio Suffolk today: “I don’t know if having extra police officers would have mad any difference in this case (Kesgrave) but it is the case that I am grateful to Tom Hunt for raising this because Suffolk is under pressure and I’ve said that for many years regarding funding.

“I believe we have something like the fourth lowest number of police officers per thousand of population in the country.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Grange Farm shooting: Kesgrave High School confirms Year 11 pupil involved

Police have cordoned off parts of Grange Farm in Kesgrave after a shooting Picture: OLIVER SULLIVAN

Boy in ‘critical’ condition after Kesgrave shooting – as police reveal arrested teen from Woodbridge area

A 15-year-old boy who was shot on the Grange Farm estate in Kesgrave remains in a critical condition Picutre: JOE GIDDENS/PA WIRE

Police responding to ‘major incident’ in Kesgrave

The Kesgrave community has reacted to the shooting in Grange Farm Picture: OLIVER SULLIVAN

Police cordon in Westwood Avenue, Ipswich, linked to Kesgrave shooting

The police cordon in Westwood Avenue, Ipswich. It is unclear if the scene is linked to an earlier shooting in Grange Farm, Kesgrave Picture: Archant

Teenager arrested as 15-year-old shot in Kesgrave

Police officers conduct a search on Friends Walk, Kesgrave Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Grange Farm shooting: Kesgrave High School confirms Year 11 pupil involved

Police have cordoned off parts of Grange Farm in Kesgrave after a shooting Picture: OLIVER SULLIVAN

Boy in ‘critical’ condition after Kesgrave shooting – as police reveal arrested teen from Woodbridge area

A 15-year-old boy who was shot on the Grange Farm estate in Kesgrave remains in a critical condition Picutre: JOE GIDDENS/PA WIRE

Police responding to ‘major incident’ in Kesgrave

The Kesgrave community has reacted to the shooting in Grange Farm Picture: OLIVER SULLIVAN

Police cordon in Westwood Avenue, Ipswich, linked to Kesgrave shooting

The police cordon in Westwood Avenue, Ipswich. It is unclear if the scene is linked to an earlier shooting in Grange Farm, Kesgrave Picture: Archant

Teenager arrested as 15-year-old shot in Kesgrave

Police officers conduct a search on Friends Walk, Kesgrave Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Weapon seized by police in probe into shooting of boy, 15

A white police forensics tent can also still be seen. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

On this day in Ipswich Town’s history: intense rivalry with Jewell’s Bantaams

James Scowcroft celebrates one of his two goals against Bradford City in 1998

Tom Hunt calls for more police funding after Kesgrave shooting

Tom Hunt raised the issue of Suffolk police numbers in the House of Commons. Picture: HOUSE OF COMMONS

Get support for your post-lockdown worries

The creative therapy room Picture: PHOENIX COUNSELLING PRACTICE

British speedway final CONFIRMED at Ipswich. All you need to know

Ipswich's Danny King leads. He will be in the British Final at Ipswich later this month. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com