MP discusses primary headteachers’ concerns over reopening of schools

PUBLISHED: 18:58 16 May 2020

Ipswich MP Tom Hunt attending an online meeting with primary heads Picture: TOM HUNT

Ipswich MP Tom Hunt attending an online meeting with primary heads Picture: TOM HUNT

TOM HUNT

Ipswich MP Tom Hunt has held an online meeting with primary headteachers - and is warning there must not be a “one size fits all” approach for more children returning to school.

While supporting the phased return from June 1, he emphasised the importance that headteachers have flexibility in opening up classrooms.

During the meeting, headteachers from Ipswich and other parts of Suffolk voiced their concerns, including provision of personal protective equipment (PPE).

They also said they needed clear guidance, while another concern was the impact of potential new systems on children’s mental health and wellbeing.

Following the meeting, Mr Hunt said: “This crisis has interrupted the education of all children, and particularly some of the most vulnerable and deprived children in our community, who may not have access to things like online lessons or who may even be suffering abuse.

“There are also concerns for children in key year groups like reception and Year 1, and their readiness and well-being as they prepare to move through the school system.

“This is why the phased reopening of schools to more children from June 1 has my support, but I’m also aware that each school is different and each headteacher has their own concerns.”

Mr Hunt added: “It’s clear that our local headteachers must have a degree of autonomy in how children are brought back and there must not be a one-size-fits-all approach across the board.

“I will do everything I can as the local MP to support Ipswich’s headteachers in using their discretion and knowledge of their own school to guide this phased return to school. And I will always be ready to make the case to the government if they need additional support to make sure the phased return to school is as safe and as effective as possible.”

He said he was also listening to the concerns of teachers at all levels and parents in his constituency. “I am also supportive of their discretion and I welcome the government’s announcement that parents will not be penalised for keeping their children at home even if they’re eligible to attend. This phased return to school will work best if all involved are allowed to work together as partners.”

Topic Tags:

Body of newborn baby girl found at recycling centre

Police are investigating. Stock image Picture: ARCHANT

Body of woman found on Suffolk beach – parents of missing Chelsie Dack informed

The body discovered on Sizewell beach has been identified as Chelsie Dack, from Gorleston Picture: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY

Ipswich pub selling 500 takeaway pints a weekend during coronavirus lockdown

The Greyhound, Ipswich. People have turned up with jerry cans to be filled with takeaway beer at the Henley Road pub during lockdown. Picture: DAVID VINCENT

All you need to know about Ipswich McDonald’s re-opening tomorrow

McDonald's in Cardinal Park, Ipswich, is one of just 15 restaurants to reopen for deliveries across the UK Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Orwell Bridge NOW CLOSED due to high winds

The Orwell Bridge will be closing for four hours this afternoon Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

