New look for Ipswich MP Tom Hunt brings boost to Age UK Suffolk

PUBLISHED: 17:07 26 May 2020 | UPDATED: 18:12 26 May 2020

Ipswich MP Tom Hunt had

Ipswich MP Tom Hunt had "lockdown hair" before the head shave. Picture: TOM HUNT

Archant

Ipswich MP Tom Hunt has raised more than £2,000 for Age UK Suffolk after shaving his head for the charity when his hair became unruly during the lockdown.

Mr Hunt is now sporting a buzz cut after letting his hair grow Picture: TOM HUNTMr Hunt is now sporting a buzz cut after letting his hair grow Picture: TOM HUNT

Mr Hunt’s new skinhead cut should stand him in good stead until hairdressers reopen and brought the charity £2,330.

He said: “As people will see I really went for it with the shaver. I didn’t do it by half measures. It feels more comfortable that the long out of control hair I had a few days ago but to be honest I’m not sure about the look and the DIY approach to hair cutting was just a one off, I look forward to be back at the hairdressers in the not too distant future.

“Age UK Suffolk is one of many local charities playing a pivotal role during the COVID-19 outbreak supporting some of the most vulnerable people in our community.

“At a time when the role that local charities have to play has never been more important there are a number of challenges that have made traditional fundraising activities difficult. We need charities such as Age UK Suffolk more than ever and I would encourage people to supporting them in whatever way they can.”

Jo Reeder from Age UK Suffolk said: “We were delighted and slightly surprised when Mr Hunt’s office got in touch to say that he would like to support us in this great initiative.

“Mr Hunt has supported Age UK Suffolk from the outset of the coronavirus outbreak and is talking to older constituents, raising older people’s concerns in parliament and generally advocating the needs of older people at this difficult time. This incredible amount raised, will help us to continue our vital work in supporting people on a daily basis with shopping and welfare calls.”

