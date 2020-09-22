Ipswich MP Tom Hunt becomes ambassador for multicultural services charity

Ipswich’s MP has been named as an ambassador for a long-running charity which provides a range of support to people from over 50 nationalities in the town.

Previously known as the Bangladeshi Support Centre, BSC Multicultural Services was established in 1998 by volunteers.

It provides help to people from all faiths and background with programmes like the supplementary school run on Mondays and a befriending scheme which supports vulnerable elderly people to stay fit, healthy and independent.

It has also delivered hundreds of food parcels to some of the town’s most vulnerable people during the coronavirus pandemic.

As an ambassador for the organisation, Mr Hunt will play a role in promoting it and helping it to reach more people.

Mr Hunt said: “It’s brilliant to become an ambassador of BSC Multicultural Services.

“They have played an invaluable role in our town for more than 20 years and never has this come to the fore than during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I look forward to working closely with the leadership team over the coming years. Not only have they done a fantastic job supporting our wonderful Bangladeshi community here in Ipswich, but also people from over 50 other nationalities.

“During Covid-19 they have been supporting some of the most vulnerable within our community through their emergency food packs and hardship fund, and hundreds of families in desperate need are receiving invaluable support.”

Chairman of BSC Multicultural Services, Boshor Ali, said: “Tom Hunt is a very good friend of BSCMS and we are delighted to have him as our ambassador, proactively supporting our work locally and championing us at the national level.”