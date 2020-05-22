MP calls for action as Norwich Road brawl accused failed to appear in court

Norwich Road was closed by police following the incident Picture: MATTHEW EARTH Archant

Ipswich’s MP has requested the government’s ‘full force’ in rounding up 10 people who failed to appear at court in connection with a disturbance in the town.

Tom Hunt told the justice secretary that failure to bring the group before a court would send out an “unacceptable message” about the rule of law.

In February, seven people were charged and three summonsed following a large disturbance in the Norwich Road area of Ipswich on November 23, last year – but only one attended court on Tuesday.

Armed police were called to reports of an altercation, with witnesses reporting seeing people fighting with weapons.

Mr Hunt wrote to the Lord Chancellor Robert Buckland in response to news that only one of the 11 defendants attended Suffolk Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday.

He said failure to secure the arrests of the other 10 would “undermine our ability to deter further crimes from happening in the future”.

Stefan Dumitru, 36, of Cauldwell Hall Road, Ipswich, entered no plea to violent disorder and possession of a bladed article.

A further hearing was set for June 16 at Ipswich Crown Court.

The court issued warrants for the arrests of six other people charged with offences.

Liviu-laurentiu Cristea, 27, of London Road, was charged with violent disorder.

Daniela Stefan, 32, of Newson Street, was charged with violent disorder and possession of a bladed article.

Cantemir Stefan, 29, of Hervey Street, was charged with violent disorder and possession of a bladed article.

Napoleon Stefan, 33, of Newson Street, was charged with violent disorder and possession of a bladed article.

Vasile Stefan, 54, of Dickens Road, was charged with violent disorder and possession of a bladed article.

Ion Pitigoi, 33, of London Road, was charged with violent disorder.

Warrants were also issued for three people, aged 31, 30 and 50 at the time of being summonsed to answer violent disorder charges.

A 51-year-old man, arrested on November 26 on suspicion of violent disorder, failed to return to police in February and was served with a summons but also then failed to appear at court.

Mr Hunt said he had also been in touch with police to stress that he stood by the force in doing what needed to be done to find the defendants.