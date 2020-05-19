E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Video

EU migration has put pressure on public services, says Ipswich MP Tom Hunt

PUBLISHED: 15:15 19 May 2020

Ipswich MP Tom Hunt spoke during the immigration debate. Picture: HOUSE OF COMMONS

Ipswich MP Tom Hunt spoke during the immigration debate. Picture: HOUSE OF COMMONS

Archant

Ipswich MP Tom Hunt has warned that communities have been adversely affected by some European citizens who have used EU freedom of movement rules to start new lives in this country.

While saying that many EU migrants had made a positive contribution, Mr Hunt said during a parliamentary debate on introducing a posints-based immigration system that working class communities had seen increased pressure on schools and hospitals.

However, Ipswich Borough Council leader David Ellesmere has criticised the MP’s remarks, saying: “These staff have not caused ‘extra pressure’ on services – they have stopped our NHS and social care systems from collapsing.”

During the debate, Mr Hunt said: “Taking back control of our borders was one of the central reasons, if not the main reason, why millions of people up and down the country voted to leave the European Union almost four years ago and this bill brings us one step nearer to delivering on this historic verdict.

“Taking back control is about ending the uncontrolled mass immigration which has disproportionately affected our working class communities over recent decades. These are communities that have seen the increased pressure on their schools and hospitals and their wages remain low and rapid cultural changes in the towns in which they live.

“Though undoubtedly true that the vast majority of those who have moved to our country under EU freedom of movement rules have made a positive contribution and have integrated fully, the simple truth is that this has not been the case for everyone who has taken advantage of EU freedom of movement rules and I believe our communities have been adversely affected because of this.”

The government is introducing a new immigration bill to change the current rules.

Responding to Mr Hunt’s remarks, Mr Ellesmere said: “It is undoubtedly the case that concerns about immigration led to many people voting to leave the EU. However immigration is not as simple an issue as the Conservative Party would like to portray it.

“Every Thursday we clap NHS and social care staff. Many of them were not born in this country. These staff have not caused ‘extra pressure’ on services – they have stopped our NHS and social care systems from collapsing. They are in the frontline and a significant number have given their lives to look after our us.

“We also see reports of food being left to rot in the fields because we still cannot get British people willing to pick crops. What the government isn’t being honest about is that, even with this bill, immigration will still continue at high levels because the British economy simply won’t be able to cope without it.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

WATCH: Huge swarm of bees cause a buzz on street corner

A swarm of bees descended onto a street corner in Needham Market, prompting residents to seek shelter. Picture: RICHARD GERRELL

‘Dreadful to think he is back on the streets’ - Ipswich paedophile, 81, released from prison despite refusing therapy

Raymond Hawes has been released from jail. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

‘Gem or a white elephant’: Will dream of world’s biggest snow park in Suffolk quarry now happen?

When built, SnOasis' ski slope is due to be 400m long Picture: ONSLOW SUFFOLK/SNOASIS

30 Suffolk restaurants, cafes and pubs offering takeaway and collection

One of The Forge Kitchen's delicious burgers topped with a brioche bun Picture: The Forge Kitchen

Sunshine lures more visitors to the Suffolk coast after lockdown easing

People flocked to Felixstowe on the first weekend of the relaxed lockdown restrictions Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Most Read

WATCH: Huge swarm of bees cause a buzz on street corner

A swarm of bees descended onto a street corner in Needham Market, prompting residents to seek shelter. Picture: RICHARD GERRELL

‘Dreadful to think he is back on the streets’ - Ipswich paedophile, 81, released from prison despite refusing therapy

Raymond Hawes has been released from jail. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

‘Gem or a white elephant’: Will dream of world’s biggest snow park in Suffolk quarry now happen?

When built, SnOasis' ski slope is due to be 400m long Picture: ONSLOW SUFFOLK/SNOASIS

30 Suffolk restaurants, cafes and pubs offering takeaway and collection

One of The Forge Kitchen's delicious burgers topped with a brioche bun Picture: The Forge Kitchen

Sunshine lures more visitors to the Suffolk coast after lockdown easing

People flocked to Felixstowe on the first weekend of the relaxed lockdown restrictions Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the Ipswich Star

‘Dreadful to think he is back on the streets’ - Ipswich paedophile, 81, released from prison despite refusing therapy

Raymond Hawes has been released from jail. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

EU migration has put pressure on public services, says Ipswich MP Tom Hunt

Ipswich MP Tom Hunt spoke during the immigration debate. Picture: HOUSE OF COMMONS

‘Proud’ headteacher praises school’s progress despite ‘requires improvement’ rating

Castle Hill Junior School headteacher Gemma Andrews (centre) has praised the school's progress despite a new Ofstead report. Picture: CAROLINE HOME/CASTLE HILL

Noise pollution warning as building sites stay open longer

There will be noise implications to allowing building sites to stay open later, says Echo Barrier Picture: PEXELS

Face masks, elbow bumps and disinfected balls - what Bundesliga return told us about how football will look going forward

Fortuna Dusseldorf boss Uwe Rosler wearing a face mask ahead of his side's return to action in the Bundesliga Picture: AP
Drive 24