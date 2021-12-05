This house in Fletcher Road, Ipswich, won a Christmas lights competition in 2020 organised by MP Tom Hunt, inset - Credit: Tom Hunt/Archant

Ipswich MP Tom Hunt has launched his Light Up Ipswich festive competition for the second year running.

He said: “Last year saw an amazing array of lights and decorations across the town. I’m looking forward to seeing the festive displays this year too”.

After receiving more than 70 entries in 2020, he said he hopes the 2021 Christmas lights contest will be even bigger.

“Ipswich has a strong community spirit, and this is seen at Christmas time without fail," he said.

"The Christmas lights competition is a bit of fun for everyone to get involved in. It’s always great to walk down the streets and see so much colour.”

Mr Hunt will once again judge all the nominated streets personally, as he did last year.

The lights display at the Belstead Arms pub in 2020 - Credit: Tom Hunt

This newspaper is also running its own competition to find Suffolk's best Christmas lights.

Radcliffe Drive in Belstead Hills took home the prize of being the best lit-up street in the MP's 2020 contest, with special praise for the display at the local pub.

Mr Hunt said at the time: "The consistency of the lights was apparent immediately as you looked down the sloping road and it was particularly enjoyable to see that the effort was capped off by the spectacular display from the Belstead Arms pub at the end of the road."

Fletcher Road, in the Gainsborough area, had both the top-placed home in the contest, with an "astonishingly colourful" display including a nativity scene, and the third-placed home. A house on the corner of Elvedon Close took second place.

Ipswich mum Jackie Orton, 71, whose display in Fletcher Road came third last year, has taken things to a new height in 2021, using scaffolding to put up her festive decorations.

She has lit up her house in aid of St Elizabeth Hospice, and has already raised more than her target of £200. To donate, visit her fundraising page.

Mr Hunt said he was pleased to hear that the lights competition is encouraging Christmas spirit, and giving people something to really look forward to.

The closing date for entries is Friday, December 17. For more details and to enter, visit the competition's web page.



