Freya-Nicole's winning card design in MP's competition to be sent to Queen

MP Tom Hunt with competition winner Freya-Nicole and her design - Credit: Office of Tom Hunt

A Year 6 pupil from Ranelagh Primary School in Ipswich will have her design sent to the Queen after winning MP Tom Hunt's Platinum Jubilee card competition.

Freya-Nicole's card was selected from over 1,000 entries across 14 schools.

Her design will be sent to the Queen on behalf of Mr Hunt and the people of Ipswich.

Mr Hunt said: "I was pleased to present Freya-Nicole with her own personal version of the card that will be sent to her majesty.

"This was obviously a really hard decision to make as we have so many fantastic young artists in Ipswich.

"Congratulations to all the pupils who entered."

In December last year, Malachi, from St Mark's Primary School in Ipswich, created the winning design for Mr Hunt's Christmas card.

His prize was a print of his design signed by the prime minister.