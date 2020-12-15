News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us
Ipswich Star Home > News

Ipswich's most festive street to be chosen by MP

Author Picture Icon

Andrew Papworth

Published: 10:00 AM December 15, 2020   
The festive season officially gets underway on the Ipswich Cornhill with the switching on of its Christmas lights. Picture: ...

The Christmas lights at the Cornhill. Ipswich MP Tom Hunt is now looking for the best lit street in the town - Credit: Archant

MP Tom Hunt is to choose the town's most festive street in his Light Up Ipswich competition.

Ipswich Conservative MP Tom Hunt has called for tougher sentences after the government withdrew plan

Ipswich MP Tom Hunt hopes to see the town 'glowing in all its festive glory' - Credit: Archant

The parliamentarian is launching the contest as a "great way to spread some Christmas cheer around our town" following a challenging year coping with the coronavirus crisis.

He is encouraging everyone to get their Christmas lights and decorations out for the festive season, with he and his team visiting all the best lit streets which have been nominated by the people of Ipswich to choose a winner.

"It will be very exciting for the whole town to see Ipswich glowing in all its festive glory and looking forward to a much, much, brighter 2021," he said.

To nominate a street - whether it is your own, or another that’s caught your eye - visit http://www.tom4ipswich.com/light-up-ipswich!

You may also want to watch:

The closing date for entries is Friday, D

ecember 18.

Most Read

  1. 1 'Unlikely' single retailer will take on Debenhams site
  2. 2 Builder hid cannabis farm in loft of Suffolk home
  3. 3 North Stander: It's sad but true - we are Britain's most miserable football club
  1. 4 Ipswich chef launches new Indian takeaway
  2. 5 'Don't cut half our parking' - Plea to axe proposed permit scheme in Ipswich street
  3. 6 Coronavirus rates continue to grow as Suffolk records 730 cases in one week
  4. 7 Three women taken to hospital after large fencing falls down in Ipswich
  5. 8 Care home staff 'devastated' after Christmas lights display destroyed
  6. 9 Man who drove in 'shocking' way during 80mph police chase is jailed
  7. 10 What are the latest coronavirus case numbers in Suffolk neighbourhoods?
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

All of Suffolk's top 10 Covid-19 hotspots now in Ipswich

Will Jefford

Author Picture Icon

Ipswich Magistrates Court

11 people were living in 'extremely over-crowded' three-bedroom home

Tom Potter

Author Picture Icon

Coronavirus

Spike in cases among the over-60s could be behind Ipswich virus rise

Oliver Sullivan

Author Picture Icon

Essex Police

20-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of murder after fatal stabbing

Will Jefford

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus