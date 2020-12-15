Ipswich's most festive street to be chosen by MP
- Credit: Archant
MP Tom Hunt is to choose the town's most festive street in his Light Up Ipswich competition.
The parliamentarian is launching the contest as a "great way to spread some Christmas cheer around our town" following a challenging year coping with the coronavirus crisis.
He is encouraging everyone to get their Christmas lights and decorations out for the festive season, with he and his team visiting all the best lit streets which have been nominated by the people of Ipswich to choose a winner.
"It will be very exciting for the whole town to see Ipswich glowing in all its festive glory and looking forward to a much, much, brighter 2021," he said.
To nominate a street - whether it is your own, or another that’s caught your eye - visit http://www.tom4ipswich.com/light-up-ipswich!
You may also want to watch:
The closing date for entries is Friday, D
ecember 18.
Most Read
- 1 'Unlikely' single retailer will take on Debenhams site
- 2 Builder hid cannabis farm in loft of Suffolk home
- 3 North Stander: It's sad but true - we are Britain's most miserable football club
- 4 Ipswich chef launches new Indian takeaway
- 5 'Don't cut half our parking' - Plea to axe proposed permit scheme in Ipswich street
- 6 Coronavirus rates continue to grow as Suffolk records 730 cases in one week
- 7 Three women taken to hospital after large fencing falls down in Ipswich
- 8 Care home staff 'devastated' after Christmas lights display destroyed
- 9 Man who drove in 'shocking' way during 80mph police chase is jailed
- 10 What are the latest coronavirus case numbers in Suffolk neighbourhoods?