Ipswich's most festive street to be chosen by MP

Published: 10:00 AM December 15, 2020

The Christmas lights at the Cornhill. Ipswich MP Tom Hunt is now looking for the best lit street in the town

MP Tom Hunt is to choose the town's most festive street in his Light Up Ipswich competition.

Ipswich MP Tom Hunt hopes to see the town 'glowing in all its festive glory'

The parliamentarian is launching the contest as a "great way to spread some Christmas cheer around our town" following a challenging year coping with the coronavirus crisis.

He is encouraging everyone to get their Christmas lights and decorations out for the festive season, with he and his team visiting all the best lit streets which have been nominated by the people of Ipswich to choose a winner.

"It will be very exciting for the whole town to see Ipswich glowing in all its festive glory and looking forward to a much, much, brighter 2021," he said.

To nominate a street - whether it is your own, or another that’s caught your eye - visit http://www.tom4ipswich.com/light-up-ipswich!

The closing date for entries is Friday, D

ecember 18.