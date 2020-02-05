E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Ipswich MP Tom Hunt wins seat on Commons education committee

PUBLISHED: 16:14 05 February 2020 | UPDATED: 16:14 05 February 2020

Tom Hunt has won a seat on the House of Commons Education Select Committee. Picture: HOUSE OF COMMONS

Tom Hunt has won a seat on the House of Commons Education Select Committee. Picture: HOUSE OF COMMONS

Archant

During his maiden speech last month, Mr Hunt spoke of his struggle with dyslexia and dyspraxia at school and told of his commitment to make life easier for children with special educational needs.

After winning the committee seat, he said:"I couldn't be more happy about securing a place on the education select committee. When I was thinking about which select committee to put myself forward for I was torn between a number of different committees but ultimately I thought it was best to go for the thing I'm most passionate about.

"For me that is education and removing the barriers that prevent those with special educational needs from achieving their true potential.

"I feel also that being on the education select committee sits well with my duties representing Ipswich. I know education is a major issue for many of my constituents and we have also a new and thriving University."

