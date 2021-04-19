Published: 11:33 AM April 19, 2021

Ipswich MP Tom Hunt has urged the government to use links with local Indian communities as it attempts to strengthen the UK's trade links with the sub-continent.

During trade questions in parliament, Mr Hunt asked whether international trade secretary Elizabeth Truss has plans to closely engage with local Indian communities such as those in Ipswich, and possibly introduce cultural exchanges to bridge cultural barriers.

He said: "The secretary of state informed me that she would be delighted to engage with the local Indian community in Ipswich and across the country as well.

"The government is currently working on an enhanced trade partnership with India and the secretary of state would be delighted to work with local communities to make it happen."

Local community leader Ravi Bikkannavar said: "The Indian community in Ipswich is very happy to see our MP Tom raising matters close to our heart like closer trade ties and cultural exchanges with India.

"The Indian community in Ipswich and the wider UK Indian diaspora would benefit from closer UK-India relations."