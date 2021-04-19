News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News

Tom Hunt calls for close links with Indian community

Author Picture Icon

Paul Geater

Published: 11:33 AM April 19, 2021   
Tom Hunt

Ipswich MP raised links with Indian communities during parliamentary questions. - Credit: House of Commons

Ipswich MP Tom Hunt has urged the government to use links with local Indian communities as it attempts to strengthen the UK's trade links with the sub-continent.

During trade questions in parliament, Mr Hunt asked whether international trade secretary Elizabeth Truss has plans to closely engage with local Indian communities such as those in Ipswich, and possibly introduce cultural exchanges to bridge cultural barriers.

He said: "The secretary of state informed me that she would be delighted to engage with the local Indian community in Ipswich and across the country as well.

"The government is currently working on an enhanced trade partnership with India and the secretary of state would be delighted to work with local communities to make it happen."

Local community leader Ravi Bikkannavar said: "The Indian community in Ipswich is very happy to see our MP Tom raising matters close to our heart like closer trade ties and cultural exchanges with India.

"The Indian community in Ipswich and the wider UK Indian diaspora would benefit from closer UK-India relations."

Most Read

  1. 1 Isaacs call police after quayside drinkers cause chaos outside bar
  2. 2 Man in hospital with head injury after late night assault
  3. 3 Stunning home worth nearly £1m nears completion at Felixstowe Ferry
  1. 4 Plans to build bungalow in pub garden refused after number of objections
  2. 5 Driver arrested after 12-year-old boy 'seriously injured' in crash
  3. 6 The 20 places in Suffolk that recorded the most coronavirus cases this week
  4. 7 Suffolk police officers make television debut in Fast Justice programme
  5. 8 Pubs praised after first weekend opening post lockdown
  6. 9 Saturday drinkers queue for post-lockdown pints
  7. 10 'A bridge too far' - Crane Sports boss Radnor speaks out as club pull out of League
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The Old Post Office in Ipswich

The Botanist looking for staff ahead of rumoured Ipswich opening

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon
Tiani Goulbourne and Kelsey Hardwick have opened their own beauty and hair salon, Urban Hair Additio

Ipswich hairdressers hoping to transform lives at new town centre salon

Oliver Sullivan

Author Picture Icon
Internationally renowned choreographer Liam Scarlett who has been suspended from the Royal Ballet am

Suffolk-born Royal Ballet choreographer Liam Scarlett dies

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon
Rachail Pollard, manager of the St Elizabeth Hospice charity shop in Framlingham, with a lego head

Mum-of-three who devoted her life to hospice shop dies of heart attack

Sophie Barnett

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus