OPINION: We must now move to carry out our duties following funeral

Opinion

Looking back on the last two weeks, I think we all share a sense of awe at having lived a moment in history. An unforgettable moment, which touched many of us deeply.

On Monday I sat and watched Her late Majesty’s funeral by myself, quietly reflecting.

After such an emotionally heavy day, I woke up on Tuesday feeling a bit flat and deflated, an experience I know many will have shared.

I suspect we will never see an event like we saw on Monday ever again in our lifetimes. We have truly been the centre of the world's attention with billions of people watching across the globe.

It's hard to think of anyone else in the history of our country who has done so much to elevate our country in the eyes of the world.

Just thinking about all the world leaders who travelled hours and hours to pay their respects makes me burst with pride in both our country and our late Monarch.

For me personally, three moments stood out particularly. The first was the procession from Westminster Hall to Westminster Abbey, with hundreds of bagpipes in full verse.

The second was the lone piper at the end of the Service and finally the start of the procession at Windsor and the procession itself.

There was a very poignant moment when Her Late Majesty arrived at Windsor just before The Long Walk.

The hearse carrying Her Late Majesty was covered in flowers, the watching crowds had thinned completely, and there was a feeling of calmness. And a sense that her final great journey was coming to an end.

Many of us will have noticed the sterling job the pallbearers did on Monday – and it was an extraordinary coincidence that I happened to sit across from Lance Sgt Alex Turner from 1st Battalion Grenadier Guards-The King’s Guard (formerly Queen’s Guard), one of the front pallbearers, at lunch yesterday.

I have been taking part in something called the Armed Forces Parliamentary Scheme which aims to show MPs more about how our armed forces operate, and through this I had the opportunity to meet Alex.

I was able to convey how proud we were of those carrying Her late Majesty’s coffin, on behalf of all those who commented these sentiments to me throughout the week.

I’ve never felt so proud to be British. Perhaps this was one of Her late Majesty’s final gifts to her people. We’re all collectively bursting with pride in her and also for our country. Now, King Charles III has a significant legacy to follow.

This week in the Chamber, I swore an oath to serve our King. After the 2019 election, Members of Parliament swore their allegiance to the Crown - to Her late Majesty the Queen and her successors. Many of us chose to reiterate that oath to Her successor, the King, on Wednesday.

I personally chose to swear my oath on the Jerusalem bible, which holds deep personal significance to me – a moment which I found very poignant and humbling.

The sombre mood still hangs over Parliament, however we must now move to carry out our duties. In Parliament robust debate and disagreement will return, as it must. I am acutely aware that it seems we have seen an unusual timeframe in Parliament, with summer recesses followed by the period of national mourning, and shortly conference recess.

I can see that this looks bizarre and I know I have personally shared the frustrations regarding Parliamentary business being postponed. Ultimately I know we will find the time to scrutinise and to debate the important decisions and formulate a timeframe.

We as a country face significant challenges in the coming months, however let us approach them in a way that seeks to find common cause where we can and that seeks to unify. This will be a very difficult task, especially bearing in mind all the difficult and controversial issues that need to be solved, but we must try. I promise to my constituents that I will do my very best to do this.

One of the key challenges for the Government for the past few weeks has been putting together packages of support for both households and businesses.

Earlier this week, the new Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industry spoke about the discount on wholesale gas and electricity for UK businesses, the voluntary sector, schools, care homes and hospitals. Support for 6 months from October 1, will help ensure that businesses stay viable through the winter – which is absolutely essential if we want to see the economy grow.

The Government have promised a review after three months, to determine how to better target the scheme.

As one of her first acts as Prime Minister, Liz Truss made strong headway into the challenge ahead, announcing a freeze to the energy price cap, keeping it at a maximum of £2,500.

This will be expensive, there is no doubt about it. However, it is absolutely right that the Prime Minister announces these significant and impactful measures to help families across the UK this winter.

This price cap freeze will save the average household at least £1,000 a year. Importantly, it will give households certainty into the winter months.

I personally think Liz Truss’s approach is refreshing in its honesty and directness. It is clear that fiscal decisions are clearly being driven by long term vision, rather than just short-term polling.

Liz Truss has even made it clear that she is prepared to be unpopular in the short term if it means making decisions which are in the country’s long term interests. Wealth creation and growing the economy is absolutely the key to being able to increase public sector investment, and our businesses are at the heart of this.

This is a style of leadership which I welcome.