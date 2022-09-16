OPINION: Being within the first 100 people in hall was great honour

In his opinion piece for the EADT and Ipswich Star, Tom Hunt reflects on the week that has followed mourning the death of the Queen. - Credit: PA

Last week I had written my column about the Prime Minister's new energy prize freeze and cost of living. Moments after I sent this column off to the editors of this paper, the news about Her late Majesty broke. The newspaper made the wise decision not to publish any opinion columns last week.

Like my constituents I've found the last week discombobulating. Though at the back of my mind I always knew these sad days would come, I really didn't want to think about it.

I remember seeing the pictures of Her Late Majesty with the new Prime Minister little over a week ago and commenting on how glad I was to see her looking in such good spirits.

There is a phrase about a week being a long time in politics - never has this been so true. I remember thinking this earlier this week, that within the space of a week we have seen a new Prime Minister and a new Monarch. Liz Truss being named the winner of the Conservative leadership contest already feels like an eternity ago.

For many of us, losing Her late Majesty almost feels like losing a relative. Never has this effect been more potent than now. I was deeply honoured to make a tribute to Her late Majesty in the House of Commons last Friday on behalf of my constituents. I heard 10 hours of speeches before I was given my opportunity to make a brief speech.

Last Friday, the House showed itself at its best. Partisanship was set aside and the tributes to Her late Majesty were touching and heartfelt from across the benches. Our shared love and affection for Her Late Majesty led to political differences melting away.

Maybe one of the reasons why so many of us have been hit so hard emotionally by developments over the past week is that Her Late Majesty has been with us for so long – for most of us, all of our lives – and her loss has bought home many memories we have of other loved ones we've lost. I know for me it brought back memories of my late gran, nana and granddad.

These relatives of mine came from very different backgrounds and walks of life. My gran from the fens and my nana and granddad from County Durham.

They also had different religions, different world views and politics but they all had a shared admiration and love for Her late Majesty, which they never tired of telling me about it.

I spoke to my father who recalled his granddad in the 1950s pulling him out of his primary school class so he could go to a nearby level crossing to witness the coffin of His late Majesty George VI pass by on a train from Sandringham estate to London following his passing.

My father told me that the prevailing view at the time was that the new Queen had huge shoes to fill and probably wouldn't match up to her father. I remember my gran telling me how difficult it was for the Queen in the 1950s. It was a very different era, where being a woman in public life was a real rarity.

Though many of us feel great sadness at our shared loss, we should also be very thankful. We’ve been incredibly lucky to have Her late Majesty as our Queen for so long – the longest reigning, and arguably greatest, Monarch ever. Like others I was incredibly proud of our Queen, and I’ve welled up with emotion seeing the expressions of support and affection pouring in from all over the world. Boris Johnson was right to describe her as the greatest diplomat the country has ever had.

I was overwhelmed when I attended the County Proclamation on the steps of the Town hall last Sunday. Thousands made the effort to attend and the emotion on everyone’s faces demonstrated how much Her late Majesty meant to the people of the Town and Suffolk.

Later today I’m due to be part of a procession from the Town hall to our main civic Church, St Mary-le-Tower, where I will make a reading at a service of commemoration for Her late Majesty.

For me, the Palace of Westminster is my place of work. Every week I hurry about on my way to meetings or to ask questions of Ministers in the Chamber on behalf of my constituents. Sometimes its easy for things to become normalised, to forget how unique a workplace it is and the depth of the history it contains.

At no time was this more apparent than this week. On Monday I was honoured to be part of an assembled audience of Parliamentarians and Lords who received an address by the new King. On Wednesday, Her late Majesty arrived in Westminster Hall where She is currently lying-in-State until her State funeral this coming Monday.

I have been in the deeply privileged position of being able to pay my respects to Her late Majesty in Westminster Hall without having to queue for 30 hours.

This is something I feel deeply humbled by. I’m acutely conscious that in Ipswich I have thousands of constituents who will be unable to pay their respects in such a way, including veterans and many others who have served our country and Her late Majesty in all sorts of different ways.

Every day I’m hugely privileged to be your Member of Parliament and deeply humbled. This has never been the case more than this week, when I paid respects to Her late Majesty in Westminster Hall. Being within the first hundred or so people to be able to do so is one of the greatest honours I’ve ever experienced and it’s something I will never ever forget.

This was another very emotional moment for the country. I found the procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall deeply moving and was pleased to see thousands upon thousands of people lining the streets. There’s certainly something special about how Britain and the British people conduct these sorts of events – I don’t think there is anything else quite like it in the world.

The reality is, though, that you don’t need to be in our nation’s capital to say goodbye to Her late Majesty and to pay your respects. We will all chose our own way of doing so and it’s my strong belief that Her late Majesty will hear your message and prayer wherever you are. She loved us as we loved Her. This is something very special.

I’m a strong and passionate Unionist. It has been uplifting to see the outpouring of love and affection towards the Queen from the people of Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales. It’s hard to fault the contributions made by Scottish politicians, even those I disagree with strongly on the question of the Union.

It is clear that they had deep respect for Her late Majesty. She really was the “Queen of Scots”.

With regards to the new King, I don’t think he’s put a step out of place over the past week. How hard it must be to mourn the loss of such an inspirational mother whilst at the same time having such heavy responsibilities placed upon you. He has risen to the occasion and I have no doubt that he will continue to do so. God Save the King!