E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Tom Hunt calls for review of orthopaedic surgery plans in Commons debate

PUBLISHED: 20:30 07 July 2020 | UPDATED: 20:30 07 July 2020

Ipswich MP Tom Hunt said he remained concerned about the plans Picture: HOUSE OF COMMONS

Ipswich MP Tom Hunt said he remained concerned about the plans Picture: HOUSE OF COMMONS

House of Commons

Ipswich MP Tom Hunt has called for controversial plans to build a new orthopaedic centre in Colchester to be reviewed during a debate in parliament.

The Suffolk MP spoke out against the proposals today as he led an adjournment debate on the matter.

Health bosses have recently recommended that changes to orthopaedic surgery at Ipswich Hospital be given the go-ahead at a meeting on July 14, despite local opposition.

During the debate Mr Hunt raised a number of concerns including transport arrangements for patients traveling from Ipswich.

He said: “The question is why should Ipswich Hospital be stripped of its first class elective orthopaedic services for it to be placed in such an unusual position?

“These plans are incredibly unpopular in Ipswich.

“The concerns for patients who use Ipswich Hospital’s core services are real and the decision making process seems to be nothing more than a rubber stamp exercise to push through plans against my constituent’s wishes.”

You may also want to watch:

Mr Hunt added that the new centre would “downgrade” the services available at Ipswich Hospital, which he described as “exceptional”.

He also described an “overwhelming” amount of local objection to the plans.

“I have received hundreds of emails and other messages from constituents about this issue,” he added.

“Not one of them supports the plans.

“Former patients have told me they would not be walking today were it not for the first rate orthopaedic care currently provided at Ipswich Hospital.”

However, Health and Social Care Minister, Edward Agar, reassured Mr Hunt that the plans “would not downgrade or diminish” the quality of care at Ipswich Hospital but “promote alternative ways of delivering clinical services”.

He said that work to organise transport for patients travelling to the centre from Ipswich is “ongoing”.

Previously, Dr Shane Gordon, director of strategy, innovation and research at ESNEFT said that the changes were necessary to improve waiting times.

He said: “One of our key priorities as an ICS in Suffolk and North East Essex is to ensure that our patients have access to timely, high quality orthopaedic care.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Road reopens after car transporter hits Ipswich bridge

Police have closed the road after a car transporter became stuck underneath the bridge Picture: PAUL GEATER

Woman in her 20s killed, three other people seriously hurt, in A140 crash

A woman in her 20s has died following a crash on the A140 at Stoke Ash Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

WATCH: School’s emotional tribute to former headteacher who died

Students and staff from Holbrook Academy took part in the video in memory of former headteacher Dr Simon Letman. Picture: HOLBROOK ACADEMY

Breakfasts back on menu as popular cafe reopens after lockdown closure

Back at the Waterfront Diner, from left, staff Serena Marsh, Sirin Jantai ,Caroline Heffer, Lisa Stankivich and Patrick Heffer Picture:HALEY CLAPERTON

Mapped – where is yet to reopen in Ipswich town centre?

A number of shops and cafes in Ipswich town centre are yet to reopen following the easing of lockdown restrictions. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown/Charlotte Bond

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Road reopens after car transporter hits Ipswich bridge

Police have closed the road after a car transporter became stuck underneath the bridge Picture: PAUL GEATER

Woman in her 20s killed, three other people seriously hurt, in A140 crash

A woman in her 20s has died following a crash on the A140 at Stoke Ash Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

WATCH: School’s emotional tribute to former headteacher who died

Students and staff from Holbrook Academy took part in the video in memory of former headteacher Dr Simon Letman. Picture: HOLBROOK ACADEMY

Breakfasts back on menu as popular cafe reopens after lockdown closure

Back at the Waterfront Diner, from left, staff Serena Marsh, Sirin Jantai ,Caroline Heffer, Lisa Stankivich and Patrick Heffer Picture:HALEY CLAPERTON

Mapped – where is yet to reopen in Ipswich town centre?

A number of shops and cafes in Ipswich town centre are yet to reopen following the easing of lockdown restrictions. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown/Charlotte Bond

Latest from the Ipswich Star

No damage to Ipswich’s Bramford Road rail bridge despite dramatic accident

Monday afternoon's accident on Bramford Road. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Tom Hunt calls for review of orthopaedic surgery plans in Commons debate

Ipswich MP Tom Hunt said he remained concerned about the plans Picture: HOUSE OF COMMONS

Opposition to plans for a 5G mast 200m from an Ipswich primary school

A proposal for a 20m high mast on the corner of Woodbridge Road and Belle Vue Road has been submitted Picture: ARCHANT

WATCH: Demolition of Copleston High School’s old building brings back so many memories

Demolition work is taking place at Copleston High School Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Former reporter thanks hospital heroes during pandemic after stroke risk

Former EADT reporter Edmund Crosthwaite has thanked Ipswich Hospital staff after suffering from an internal carotid artery dissection Picture: EDMUND CROSTHWAITE/ESNEFT