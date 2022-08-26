OPINION: Getting PM in place better for all after husting overkill

Opinion

The sooner we have a new Prime Minister in place, the better for the country and the better for Ipswich.

At the onset of the leadership contest I fed in my view that although a robust debate was necessary, we should look to do this as quickly as possible.

I remembered the previous leadership contest, which I felt dragged on, and I didn't want us to repeat the same mistake. Alas we are where we are, and it certainly feels like the current contest is dragging on for longer than it needs to.

As an MP I was most involved in the opening stages of the contest where the Conservative Parliamentary Party whittled the initial eight candidates down to two.

I chaired a number of hustings and attended others. We also had multiple TV debates where the public at large could form their impressions of all the candidates.

Since we entered the last two final stage, there have been more televised debates and interviews and by the end we would have had twelve Party hustings for members up and down the country.

My own personal view is that, bearing in mind the current challenges the country faces, I think this is overkill. I appreciate I've had the benefit of being involved in the earlier part of the contest via the MP-only hustings, but surely all members now know enough to make a judgement either way?

I do value the importance of internal Party democracy and appreciate some East Anglian members will have been looking forward to grilling the candidates in the flesh in Norwich but I do think this should be balanced with the need for us to get a new leader, and Prime Minister, in place as quickly as possible, in order to get a grip on the many pressing challenges that face the country.

There have been different estimates on what proportion of rank-and-file members have already voted in the contest, however I wouldn't be surprised if by the Norwich hustings over 80 per cent of East Anglian Conservative members had already voted.

It does therefore raise questions about the worth of such an event. Most of the members I've spoken to have either already voted or have seen more than enough to have made their mind up either way. We've all had the opportunity to watch each hustings virtually and many members actually feel that they're becoming rather repetitive.

When I look at the list of twelve hustings dotted around the country I think it would have been pretty easy to have cut the number down to six and have brought the contest to a close, giving the new PM a couple of weeks before Parliament heads back from recess to get their feet under the table.

Bearing in mind the enormity of the challenges facing the new PM and the need to get on top of them, I think it would have been reasonable to have restricted the number of hustings to: London, Birmingham, Leeds, Perth (Scotland), Cardiff and Belfast, then drawing the whole contest to a close.

I fed my views into the 1922 Committee at the start of the process when they were drawing up the time frame with the Board of the Conservative Party.

Ultimately though, the situation is what it is and at the very least we've had a long and in depth debate about the challenges that lie ahead. It's also clear that both candidates, particularly the front runner Liz Truss, have given detailed consideration to the team that they will assemble and what their first acts will be as Prime Minister if they triumph at the end of the contest.

I look forward to the emergency budget with interest and hope very much to hear what more further support can be provided to my constituents who are likely to struggle the most this autumn/winter.

I also hope that the Norwich hustings at the very least provided an opportunity for East Anglian members to grill the remaining two candidates about their priorities for the East, particularly the plans to ensure that when it comes to funding core public services and infrastructure that we finally get our fair share of investment.

Either way, within weeks the country will have a new Prime Minister and this long drawn-out contest will have come to an end.

The most important thing is that when Parliament comes back in only a matter of weeks, ahead of the eye-watering increases in the energy price cap that we all expect and fear, the new Prime Minister has a plan to shield the most vulnerable as much as possible and also implement a plan for growth that can stave off the threat of a deep recession.

That's what matters the most and if successful I'm sure we could all look past the slight annoyance of this summer’s drawn out contest.