MP highlights good work of Ipswich youth clubs at Prime Minister's Questions

Published: 11:54 AM January 8, 2021

Boris Johnson praised the work of Ipswich Kickboxing Academy and other "wonderful community institutions" in a response at Prime Minister's Questions this week.

He was responding to a question from Ipswich MP Tom Hunt who highlighted the work that clubs in Ipswich do to keep children healthy and out of trouble.

Mr Hunt said: "In the summer I visited Patrick’s boxing club which got help in the first lockdown but at the moment it is struggling. It has still got fixed costs, it has got its rent and its utility bills adding a burden.

"Also, Unity FC club and the Ipswich Kickboxing Academy as well which has a fantastic ‘jab not stab’ scheme which helps combat crime and antisocial behaviour.

"Will the prime minister promise me that when he considers further support for these crucial clubs based in the most deprived parts of the town that I have the honour of representing that he takes into account not just the benefits for physical and mental health but also the key role which they play to keep kids on the straight and narrow to keep them out of harm, out of trouble and make a fantastic contribution to our wonderful town?"

In response, the prime minister said: "Ipswich will be benefitting not just from kickboxing jabs but from vaccination jabs as well and that will help us get through this crisis faster.

"I am delighted by what he said, we are supporting the clubs that he so eloquently describes with an extra £210million to help wonderful community institutions, such as Ipswich Kickboxing Academy, through this pandemic."

Mr Johnson seems to have been referring to Sport England's community emergency fund which awarded grants of between £300-£10,000 to help clubs and community organisations with immediate financial distress.

The fund was established in March last year and has been "paused to new applications" since May.



