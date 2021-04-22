Published: 3:55 PM April 22, 2021

Ipswich MP Tom Hunt has asked the government for a new debate on police funding after he found there were problems in getting enough officers patrolling in the town's Chantry area to prevent anti-social behaviour.

Mr Hunt told Leader of the House of Commons Jacob Rees-Mogg that there were concerns about anti-social behaviour and potential drug taking and dealing in the area, in particular in Stonelodge Park.

He asked him if the Government would find time for a debate about the national police funding formula which both Mr Hunt and Police and Crime Commissioner Tim Passmore believe isn’t fair on Suffolk.

Mr Rees-Mogg said it was a question of how this money is spent in getting more police on the beat and said he was happy to hear there are 51 more police in Ipswich.

Mr Hunt said he had raised the issue of the police funding formula before and would continue to do so. Mr Passmore, had also led on this issue. Mr Hunt added that he had had commitments from the Government that this would be looked at and would stay on the case.