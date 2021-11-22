News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News

MP raises issue of Channel crossings in question to Home Office

Author Picture Icon

Judy Rimmer

Published: 5:42 PM November 22, 2021
Ipswich MP Tom Hunt. Picture: PARLIAMENT LIVE TV

Ipswich MP Tom Hunt in the Commons - Credit: Archant

Ipswich MP Tom Hunt raised the issue of asylum seekers crossing the Channel in a question to the Home Office.

Mr Hunt today asked the Home Office what steps it is taking to speed up the removal of illegal migrants and called for moves towards offshore processing to be intensified.

The MP said: “Millions of people voted to leave the EU to take back control of our borders, no ifs, no buts, and not ‘only if the French agree’.”

He also said: “Offshore processing has worked in Australia, and the UK needs to seriously consider this too.”

Tom Pursglove, parliamentary under secretary of state for immigration, said the Home Office is introducing a comprehensive package of measures through the Nationality and Borders Bill.

The Minister said there was no single solution. "We also need that co-operation with our French partners, as well as tackling this issue upstream." 

Mr Hunt also asked Home Secretary Priti Patel about the Judicial Review and Courts Bill, saying this would make it easier to deport illegal migrants, and that the Labour party had repeatedly blocked it.

Ms Patel responded to this question, saying he had "absolutely made the case" for the bill.


Most Read

  1. 1 Early Christmas present as pub gets £125k makeover
  2. 2 GP service 'very close to collapse', Suffolk doctor warns
  3. 3 Revealed: The neighbourhoods with the highest Covid rates in Suffolk
  1. 4 Eyewitnesses describe 'commotion' as cordon in place in town centre
  2. 5 Police given extra stop and search powers after Ipswich attack
  3. 6 Stop and search order ends in Ipswich
  4. 7 Jailed in Suffolk: These are the criminals sentenced in Suffolk this week
  5. 8 Midwives raise their voices in demand for improved care
  6. 9 Ten family friendly Christmas activities you can do around Suffolk
  7. 10 Meet the female-led art collective looking to take Suffolk by storm
Tom Hunt
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Part of the A11 has been closed due to a serious crash involving a motorbike.

Suffolk Constabulary

Teenager assaulted in grounds of Ipswich church

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Ipswich Waterfront in snow

Is snow on the cards for Suffolk? Forecasters give their verdict

Timothy Bradford

person
Cliff Lane Primary School

Children in Need | Gallery

Suffolk kids dress up and dress down for Children in Need

Matt Powell

Author Picture Icon
Felixstowe's Burton and Dorothy Perkins clothes store has closed

Retail

Large town centre store to become three new shops

Richard Cornwell

Author Picture Icon