MP raises issue of Channel crossings in question to Home Office
- Credit: Archant
Ipswich MP Tom Hunt raised the issue of asylum seekers crossing the Channel in a question to the Home Office.
Mr Hunt today asked the Home Office what steps it is taking to speed up the removal of illegal migrants and called for moves towards offshore processing to be intensified.
The MP said: “Millions of people voted to leave the EU to take back control of our borders, no ifs, no buts, and not ‘only if the French agree’.”
He also said: “Offshore processing has worked in Australia, and the UK needs to seriously consider this too.”
Tom Pursglove, parliamentary under secretary of state for immigration, said the Home Office is introducing a comprehensive package of measures through the Nationality and Borders Bill.
The Minister said there was no single solution. "We also need that co-operation with our French partners, as well as tackling this issue upstream."
Mr Hunt also asked Home Secretary Priti Patel about the Judicial Review and Courts Bill, saying this would make it easier to deport illegal migrants, and that the Labour party had repeatedly blocked it.
Ms Patel responded to this question, saying he had "absolutely made the case" for the bill.
