Ipswich MP backs Rishi Sunak to take top job

Ipswich MP Tom Hunt has back Rishi Sunak to be prime minister. - Credit: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Tom Hunt is backing Rishi Sunak to be the next prime minister.

The Ipswich MP announced he would be supporting the former chancellor on Saturday evening.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote: "Good chat with Rishi Sunak yesterday. Covered a number of issues.

"Always felt he’s a hugely impressive individual. Right now more than ever we need stability and economic competence after the chaos of the past few weeks.

"Rishi is the only man for the job. He has my full support."

Rishi Sunak outside his home in London, following the resignation of Liz Truss as Prime Minister. - Credit: PA

Mr Hunt joins other Suffolk MPs in supporting Sunak to take the top job, with James Cartlidge and Matt Hancock already having publicly given him their backing.

Other MPs in the county have not declared – but Central Suffolk and North Ipswich MP Dr Dan Poulter backed Mr Sunak in the final stages of this summer's contest and it would be a big surprise if he changed now.