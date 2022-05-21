Ukrainian family finally coming to Ipswich after eight-week visa struggle
- Credit: SARAH LUCY BROWN
A family from Ukraine have finally received visas after 58 days of waiting and were due to arrive at their new Ipswich home this weekend.
Sergey, Alina and their children Amira and Timur Tyrskykh had been waiting in Paris while the problems were resolved.
Their hosts, Jonathan Elliot, Rachel Duncombe-Anderson and Noah, cannot wait to welcome the family to their home in Ipswich.
Mr Elliot said: "After over eight weeks of mounting frustration and delay, we're relieved and happy that the family is finally able to cross the British border - but it should never have come to this.
“Forcing refugees to go through a visa application contravenes international law to which Britain is a signatory and is against the natural British desire to give immediate aid and succour to our friends in Europe at their darkest hour.
“The Tyrskykh family, who lost everything in Ukraine, have then had to spend all their life savings while they waited for this visa.
“We'll be having a quiet celebration and then concentrating on settling them in so their stay in Ipswich is a good and healing one and they can rebuild their lives. Thanks to Ipswich Star for the articles and support.”
Tom Hunt, the MP for Ipswich, has been continually chasing the Home Office for updates on this case and has been pressing for progress.
Yesterday, the MP heard from the parliamentary Home Office hub that Alina's visa application had been approved.
Mr Hunt said: "This has taken a long time but I'm glad we are a step closer to the Tyrskykh family making the final part of their journey to Ipswich.
“The generosity of families here in Ipswich, like Jonathan Elliot and Rachel Duncombe-Anderson, has been amazing. We need to do as much as we can to support these kind and selfless families to take in Ukrainian refugees.
“The length of time this process has taken clearly shows there is more to be done in terms of smoothing out the system for future cases.”
The MP added: "My warmest welcome to the Tyrskykh family as they travel to Ipswich. I am sure they will find a very warm reception here."