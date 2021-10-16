Tom Hunt defiant in wake of MP stabbing

Published: 6:55 PM October 16, 2021

Tom Hunt has released a statement following concerns for MPs safety in the wake of Sir David Amess's murder. - Credit: House of Commons

An Ipswich MP says he does not want to suspend meeting voters face-to-face in the wake of the fatal stabbing of Essex MP Sir David Amess.

Tom Hunt, MP for Ipswich, said he felt strongly that he should continue to get out and about "as much as possible" around the town and that he felt Sir David would not want MPs to "cocoon" from their constituents.

Sir David, the MP for Southend West, died after being stabbed at Belfairs Methodist Church on Friday.

Sir David Amess was fatally stabbed on Friday - Credit: HM Government

A 25-year-old man has been charged with murder.

The father-of-five is the second sitting MP to be killed in such circumstances in five years, following the death of Labour MP Jo Cox in 2016.

Following Sir David's death, the Home Office has launched a review into security measures for MPs, with police forces across the country contacting MPs to offer a message of reassurance.

Chief Constable Ben-Julian Harrington, Labour Party leader Keir Starmer, Prime Minister Boris Johnson, and Speaker of the House Sir Lindsay Hoyle carry flowers to the scene of Sir David Amess death. - Credit: PA

Tobias Ellwood, a former Tory defence minister, said physical meetings with voters should be paused while MPs await the result of the Home Secretary’s call for police forces to review security arrangements.

Mr Hunt said: "The barbaric act yesterday was an assault on one great man but it also feels like an assault on Parliamentary democracy more generally. The horrific individual who carried out this act and any potential accomplices should not be allowed to win.

“Being accessible and getting out into communities is a key function to our role as an MP.

"One of the things I've found most difficult about my job over the last 22 months or so has been the fact that my ability to get out and about has been so restricted. I've really enjoyed meeting as many of you as possible over the summer and early autumn and I don't want this to change.

"How on earth can you do your job as an elected representative effectively if you can't get out in the community and meet as many of your constituents as possible?"

PFCC Roger Hirst, Chief Constable Ben-Julian Harrington, Speaker of the House Sir Lindsay Hoyle, Home Secretary Priti Patel and Prime Minister Boris Johnson at the scene near Belfairs Methodist Church in Eastwood Road North, Leigh-on-Sea, Essex, where Conservative MP Sir David Amess died after he was stabbed several times at a constituency surgery on Friday.

Mr Hunt said he will engage with the Home Office's review.

He said: “I really don't think that Sir David would have wanted the response to his tragic death to be elected representatives being cocooned away from their constituents.

"I want to represent everyone and why should my ability to interact with them all be curtailed by the actions of one unhinged individual."

Flowers and tributes left at the scene near Belfairs Methodist Church in Eastwood Road North, Leigh-on-Sea, Essex, where Conservative MP Sir David Amess died after he was stabbed several times at a constituency surgery on Friday. - Credit: PA



