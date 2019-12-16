Ipswich MP Tom Hunt pictured with Tory colleagues for first time since election

Ipswich MP Tom Hunt with Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the newly elected Conservative MPs at the Houses of Parliament in Westminster, London. Picture: Leon Neal/PA Wire

Ipswich MP Tom Hunt has been picture alongside Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his other brand new Conservative colleagues for the first time since last week's election.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson alongside the newly elected Conservative MPs at the Houses of Parliament in Westminster, London, after the party gained an 80-seat majority in the General Election. Picture: Leon Neal/PA Wire Prime Minister Boris Johnson alongside the newly elected Conservative MPs at the Houses of Parliament in Westminster, London, after the party gained an 80-seat majority in the General Election. Picture: Leon Neal/PA Wire

The new MP, who beat Labour candidate Sandy Martin to the Suffolk seat was snapped in Westminster next to some of the new faces of parliament as well as the Tory leader.

Mr Johnson, fresh from a resounding election victory, used the opportunity to flex his new majority of 80 seats which resulted from last Thursday's poll.

The pictures come as Boris Johnson carried out a reshuffle of some of his middle and junior ranking ministers in the wake of his general election victory.

Mr Hunt secured a majority of 5,479 over his Labour competitor Sandy Martin who was previously elected in 2017.

Ipswich MP Tom Hunt and newly elected Conservative MPs alongside Prime Minister Boris Johnson after the party gained an 80-seat majority in the General Election. Picture: Leon Neal/PA Wire Ipswich MP Tom Hunt and newly elected Conservative MPs alongside Prime Minister Boris Johnson after the party gained an 80-seat majority in the General Election. Picture: Leon Neal/PA Wire

His victory means that Suffolk is now completely blue with Jo Churchill in Bury St Edmunds, Dan Poulter in Central Suffolk and North Ipswich, James Cartlidge in South Suffolk, Peter Aldous in Waveney, Matt Hancock in West Suffolk and Therese Coffey in Suffolk Coastal all retaining their seats.