Ipswich MP Tom Hunt pictured with Tory colleagues for first time since election
PUBLISHED: 21:50 16 December 2019 | UPDATED: 21:50 16 December 2019
Ipswich MP Tom Hunt has been picture alongside Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his other brand new Conservative colleagues for the first time since last week's election.
The new MP, who beat Labour candidate Sandy Martin to the Suffolk seat was snapped in Westminster next to some of the new faces of parliament as well as the Tory leader.
Mr Johnson, fresh from a resounding election victory, used the opportunity to flex his new majority of 80 seats which resulted from last Thursday's poll.
The pictures come as Boris Johnson carried out a reshuffle of some of his middle and junior ranking ministers in the wake of his general election victory.
Mr Hunt secured a majority of 5,479 over his Labour competitor Sandy Martin who was previously elected in 2017.
His victory means that Suffolk is now completely blue with Jo Churchill in Bury St Edmunds, Dan Poulter in Central Suffolk and North Ipswich, James Cartlidge in South Suffolk, Peter Aldous in Waveney, Matt Hancock in West Suffolk and Therese Coffey in Suffolk Coastal all retaining their seats.
