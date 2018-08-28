Sir Tom Jones announces Colchester summer concert

Tom Jones will be performing in Colchester in July 2019. Picture: TOM DYMOND © Tom Dymond

Global superstar and current judge on ITV’s The Voice, Tom Jones, is set to perform in Colchester in July 2019.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

With a career spanning six decades, Sir Tom Jones will take to the stage at Colchester Castle Park for an unforgettable evening of entertainment.

The concert on Sunday, July 21 will celebrate Mr Jones’ distinctive voice and iconic records such as It’s Not Unusual, Kiss, Delilah and What’s New Pussycat.

The singing sensation will also perform hits from his latest albums such as Long Lost Suitcase, as well as Praise and Blame.

The Welsh singer previously coached Ruti, who went on to win The Voice last year.

Sir Tom has sold more than 100million records, toured the world and become a popular television figure during his career – being recognised in 2006 through his knighthood from the Queen.

Lizz Doogan-Hobbs MBE, chief executive of LHG Live, said: “We are delighted to be working with Tom Jones once again.

“He remains one of the most popular artists in the industry and truly captivates his fans whenever he takes to the stage.

“Colchester is a vibrant place and we are certain that the concert is going to be greatly welcomed, promising an evening filled with Tom’s most recognisable and popular hits.

“We are looking forward to seeing all his fans there.”

Tickets for the performance go on sale on Friday, January 25 at 9am.

General ticket prices

Standing tickets £39.50 plus a booking fee (Bronze)

Seated tickets £50 plus a booking fee (Silver) and £65 +booking fee (Gold)

Tickets are available from the Tom Jones website, Ticketmaster, LHGtickets and Colchester events.

Extras

Accessible tickets and fast track upgrades are available from Ticketmaster.

A luxury bar and toilet upgrade is available to Gold ticket holders only, available to purchase from £15 through Ticketmaster.