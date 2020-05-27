Why were rail fans keen to see Sir Tom Moore on train through Ipswich?

Captain Tom Moore at the head of a freight train on the Bacon Curve at Ipswich. Picture: JOHN DAY Archant

Captain Tom Moore has been spotted during a flying visit to Ipswich – on a trip from Yorkshire to Felixstowe.

A Class 66 locomotive operated by GB Railfreight was named in honour of the newly-knighted fundraising hero last month on the day before his 100th birthday. It also carries the message “Thank You, NHS” and the rainbow symbol under the cab doors.

The real Capt Sir Tom Moore was already 88 years old when the diesel locomotive entered service in 2008. It hauls freight trains across the country – especially container trains like those to Felixstowe. This train had travelled from a major freight hub at Rotherham near Sheffield.

The picture was taken by Ipswich Transport Society vice president John Day, a keen railway photographer, and was shot on the bridge over the River Gipping on the Bacon Curve line opened in 2014 to allow trains from Felixstowe to head north without changing ends at Ipswich.