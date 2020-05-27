E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Why were rail fans keen to see Sir Tom Moore on train through Ipswich?

PUBLISHED: 16:30 27 May 2020

Captain Tom Moore at the head of a freight train on the Bacon Curve at Ipswich. Picture: JOHN DAY

Captain Tom Moore at the head of a freight train on the Bacon Curve at Ipswich. Picture: JOHN DAY

Captain Tom Moore has been spotted during a flying visit to Ipswich – on a trip from Yorkshire to Felixstowe.

A Class 66 locomotive operated by GB Railfreight was named in honour of the newly-knighted fundraising hero last month on the day before his 100th birthday. It also carries the message “Thank You, NHS” and the rainbow symbol under the cab doors.

The real Capt Sir Tom Moore was already 88 years old when the diesel locomotive entered service in 2008. It hauls freight trains across the country – especially container trains like those to Felixstowe. This train had travelled from a major freight hub at Rotherham near Sheffield.

The picture was taken by Ipswich Transport Society vice president John Day, a keen railway photographer, and was shot on the bridge over the River Gipping on the Bacon Curve line opened in 2014 to allow trains from Felixstowe to head north without changing ends at Ipswich.

Concern over missing 16-year-old girl from Ipswich

Cerys Hall, 16, has been reported missing from her Ipswich home. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Plans submitted for 340 new homes on farmland on edge of village

The field outlined in red is most of the development site - the field runs right along Howlett Way along its bottom edge to the Trimley A14 interchange - and the poultry farm will form a seperate development by its owners Picture: JAMIE NIBLOCK

Revealed – The latest coronavirus death rates in Suffolk

The latest Covid-19 death rates in Suffolk, revealed. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Plans to regenerate empty factory could create hundreds of new jobs

The factrory to be converted is the central building of the three large properties in the centre of the photo standing on Carr Road Picture: DAVID MORTIMER

Four sheds on fire in Whitton

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service tackled flames in four sheds in Ipswich Picture: DAVID CREASEY

