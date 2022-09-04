As Britain braces itself for uncertain economic waters ahead, the vicar of Ipswich's Civic Church is determined that his parish should help improve the lives of those who live in and visit the town centre.

Rev Tom Mumford became vicar of St Mary le Tower in September last year - it is his first parish as "The Vicar," he had previously been a curate at St Gregory's in Sudbury.

It is unusual for someone to be appointed to a large church like The Tower as their first parish in charge - and 32-year-old Mr Mumford thinks he may be the youngest-ever vicar of the church.

"Last autumn was a very big time for us. I got a new job, a new home and then got married - three of what are supposed to be the most stressful things you can do and life rolled into a few weeks! But I must say it's all been a really wonderful time."

Rev Tom Mumford married Rev Laura Pope at Bury Cathedral last autumn. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

His wife, Laura, is also an ordained priest and is just starting a new job as Chaplain and teacher at the Royal Hospital School at Holbrook.

Mr Mumford said that as vicar of the civic church in Ipswich town centre he had quickly become aware of the historic significance of the town - and also of the challenges his parishioners would be facing over the next few months and possibly longer.

His concern about the town centre was emphasised when he wrote an open letter on behalf of those living in St Francis Tower whose lives have been blighted by the plastic that covers it while cladding is replaced.

Now his church is preparing to try to support those whose lives may be affected by the cost of living crisis that appears to be looming.

The church is already one of a network to offer a weekly Top-Up Shop for those struggling to make ends meet and Mr Mumford said he would be looking at other ways of supporting people in the town.

Last autumn was a busy time for churches in Ipswich - at the same time that Mr Mumford was being inducted as Vicar of St Mary le Tower, new churches were opening in the town centre.

The Hope Church moved into the former Odeon cinema on Major's Corner and The River Church opened at the former Quay Place Centre in St Mary at the Quay near the Waterfront.

Mr Mumford said: "I think there is a growing Christian presence in the town. We may have different ways of expressing the faith but we work together."

St Mary le Tower is more traditional than some churches - and has a fine and long-standing reputation for its choral music.

That is very important to Mr Mumford: "The music and the choir is right up there with some of our cathedrals and we really want to keep on developing that."

Over the last few months St Mary le Tower has featured on BBC Radio Four's Sunday service - a rare honour for a parish church because it usually comes from a cathedral or abbey.

"It gets a bit nerve-wracking when the light comes on and you're broadcasting to the country." Mr Mumford admitted.

The church is also used for concerts and it is an important community hub for the town - 4,000 people attended last year's Christmas Tree Festival.

Rev Tom Mumford at last year's Christmas Tree Festival at St Mary le Tower. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Mr Mumford said the fact that it was slightly off the main road through the town centre had made it feel a little out of the way - but the impressive spire is an important landmark for the whole town centre.

The church as it now exists is largely Victorian - but its history can be traced back to the Domesday Book when it was part of an Anglo-Saxon Priory.

And St Mary le Tower has been the town's Civic Church since King John visited to bestow the town's Charter in 1200.

The name of the church refers to its position at Tower Ramparts, not its impressive tower and spire. - Credit: Lucy Taylor

Mr Mumford pointed out: "The name doesn't refer to the impressive tower and spire, it is a reference to the its position at Tower Ramparts in the heart of Ipswich."

And while its position as Civic Church is very important, Mr Mumford pointed out that does not mean it gets any additional public funds - it has to raise its own finances to pay for its work through fundraising. And that could also prove more challenging as the cost of living crisis bites.

But it's a challenge he remains confident it will be able to meet whatever lies ahead.