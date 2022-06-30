Ipswich entrepreneur to appear on ITV show

Tom West, CEO of RentMy will appear on an ITV show this evening - Credit: RentMy

An Ipswich entrepreneur is set to appear on an ITV show to share his secrets on boosting your income.

Tom West, founder and CEO of RentMy, was filmed by ITV for the show Side Hustles: How to Earn More Money, as he helped a family hit hard by the cost of living crisis rent out their belongings.

In the 30-minute programme, which is set to air at 8.30pm tonight (June 30), reporter Adam Shaw explores what it is like to have more than one job.

Mr West, who has offices in Martlesham and Manningtree said: “Everyone is feeling the effects of the cost of living crisis.

"We know that it’s a worrying time with real fears around how we’re going to feed our families and heat our homes.

“But there’s a way you can boost your income without having to get a second job – and that’s by renting out the items we all have lying around our cupboards, sheds, and attics.”

Mr West, who also runs the Lord Nelson in Ipswich, the award-winning Red Lion pub in Manningtree, and the Marlborough Head in Dedham, uses the RentMy platform to allow people to rent out their assets and make money from the things they own, making idle or hardly used items profitable while others benefit from them.



