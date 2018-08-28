‘Look to the skies on February 22’ - Tony gets flypast to honour US airmen
PUBLISHED: 09:11 22 January 2019 | UPDATED: 10:11 22 January 2019
Archant
A flypast to honour the victims of a US bomber crash in Sheffield 75 years ago will go ahead after a moving campaign was launched, it was been confirmed.
BBC Breakfast presenter Dan Walker launched the campaign after meeting pensioner Tony Foulds in Endcliffe Park in the South Yorkshire City two weeks ago. Mr Foulds was eight-years-old when he witnessed the B-17 Flying Fortress – known as Mi Amigo – crash in the park on February 22, 1944.
All ten men on board the aircraft, which was returning from an intended bombing raid, were killed.
Mr Foulds has maintained the park’s memorial at the scene of the crash for decades and told Walker that he would love a flypast on the 75th anniversary of the crash to honour the victims.
A spokesman for Suffolk’s RAF Lakenheath, which houses US Air Force units and personnel, said servicemen at the base were “deeply moved” by the story earlier in the month.
MORE: Airmen at RAF Lakenheath ‘deeply moved’ by Sheffield pensioner’s call for flypast
This morning, Mr Foulds was surprised live on the BBC Breakfast show when Colonel Will Marshall, from RAF Lakenheath, said: “It gives me great pleasure to say look to the skies on the 22 of February for a very special flyby.”
RAF Lakenheath tweeted: “An exciting announcement from RAF Lakenheath and RAF Mildenhall for the 75th anniversary of the U.S. B-17 crash in Sheffield that claimed ten American lives.
“Look to the skies on 22 February for a very special flyby.”
Walker tweeted: “Wow! Amazing to have @USAmbUK meeting Tony Foulds on #BBCbreakfast and confirming that #TonyGotAFlypast
Thanks to everyone involved and the amazing people at @48FighterWing.”