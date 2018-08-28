Snow

Snow

max temp: 6°C

min temp: -1°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

‘Look to the skies on February 22’ - Tony gets flypast to honour US airmen

PUBLISHED: 09:11 22 January 2019 | UPDATED: 10:11 22 January 2019

Tony Foulds at the memorial he has loving tended for 75 years to the 10 US airmen who died in Endcliffe Park, Sheffield in 1944 PHOTO: DAN WALKER

Tony Foulds at the memorial he has loving tended for 75 years to the 10 US airmen who died in Endcliffe Park, Sheffield in 1944 PHOTO: DAN WALKER

Archant

A flypast to honour the victims of a US bomber crash in Sheffield 75 years ago will go ahead after a moving campaign was launched, it was been confirmed.

The crew of B-17 Flying Fortress nicknamed The crew of B-17 Flying Fortress nicknamed "Mi Amigo" of the 305th Bomb Group. Back Row: Robert Mayfield, Vito Ambrosio, Harry Estabrooks, George Williams, Charles Tuttle, Maurice Robbins. Front Row: John Kriegshauser, Lyle Curtis, Melchor Hernandez, John Humphrey Picture: AMERICAN WAR MUSEUM

BBC Breakfast presenter Dan Walker launched the campaign after meeting pensioner Tony Foulds in Endcliffe Park in the South Yorkshire City two weeks ago. Mr Foulds was eight-years-old when he witnessed the B-17 Flying Fortress – known as Mi Amigo – crash in the park on February 22, 1944.

All ten men on board the aircraft, which was returning from an intended bombing raid, were killed.

Mr Foulds has maintained the park’s memorial at the scene of the crash for decades and told Walker that he would love a flypast on the 75th anniversary of the crash to honour the victims.

A spokesman for Suffolk’s RAF Lakenheath, which houses US Air Force units and personnel, said servicemen at the base were “deeply moved” by the story earlier in the month.

MORE: Airmen at RAF Lakenheath ‘deeply moved’ by Sheffield pensioner’s call for flypast

This morning, Mr Foulds was surprised live on the BBC Breakfast show when Colonel Will Marshall, from RAF Lakenheath, said: “It gives me great pleasure to say look to the skies on the 22 of February for a very special flyby.”

RAF Lakenheath tweeted: “An exciting announcement from RAF Lakenheath and RAF Mildenhall for the 75th anniversary of the U.S. B-17 crash in Sheffield that claimed ten American lives.

“Look to the skies on 22 February for a very special flyby.”

Walker tweeted: “Wow! Amazing to have @USAmbUK meeting Tony Foulds on #BBCbreakfast and confirming that #TonyGotAFlypast

Thanks to everyone involved and the amazing people at @48FighterWing.”

Flying Fortress Sally B at the Jubilee Air Show Duxford in 2012 Picture: STEVE BROOKS/IWMFlying Fortress Sally B at the Jubilee Air Show Duxford in 2012 Picture: STEVE BROOKS/IWM

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Rush hour chaos as A14 closed between major junctions

Traffic is being diverted at Wherstead following the blockage on the A14 (stock image) Picture: SIMON PARKER

Investigation launched after pensioner seriously hurt on Ipswich Cornhill

A paramedic arrived on the Cornhill to aid the man Picture: ARCHANT

Namco Funscape to come down as Morrisons develops Ipswich site

The former NAMCO building is going to be demolished along with the Morrisons petrol station kiosk and the site will be used for a new petrol station and 25 new car parking spaces Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

WATCH: The Ipswich man who has built the ultimate man cave hideaway in his garden

Most of the furniture inside the man cave has been built by Callum himself. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Ipswich Town legend’s FA cup medal stolen in massive burglary haul

Mr Lambert's home in Sandringham Close was burgled on Friday, January 18 Picture: JAKE FOXFORD

Most Read

Rush hour chaos as A14 closed between major junctions

Traffic is being diverted at Wherstead following the blockage on the A14 (stock image) Picture: SIMON PARKER

Investigation launched after pensioner seriously hurt on Ipswich Cornhill

A paramedic arrived on the Cornhill to aid the man Picture: ARCHANT

Namco Funscape to come down as Morrisons develops Ipswich site

The former NAMCO building is going to be demolished along with the Morrisons petrol station kiosk and the site will be used for a new petrol station and 25 new car parking spaces Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

WATCH: The Ipswich man who has built the ultimate man cave hideaway in his garden

Most of the furniture inside the man cave has been built by Callum himself. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Ipswich Town legend’s FA cup medal stolen in massive burglary haul

Mr Lambert's home in Sandringham Close was burgled on Friday, January 18 Picture: JAKE FOXFORD

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Sleet and snow showers could hit the region

Sleet and snow showers are expected in the region today Picture: JANICE POULSON

Suffolk unveils £45m plan to create hundreds of special educational needs places

The plans aim to pump up to £45.1m into special educational needs. Picture: THINKSTOCK

‘Look to the skies on February 22’ - Tony gets flypast to honour US airmen

Tony Foulds at the memorial he has loving tended for 75 years to the 10 US airmen who died in Endcliffe Park, Sheffield in 1944 PHOTO: DAN WALKER

Ingleton Wood leads the way in Suffolk and Essex

Learning the ropes: Toby Oxley, far left, guided by Partner Laura Mansel-Thomas (sitting), James Sheldrake and Lily Green, far right Picture: INGLETON WOOD

Council accused of awarding ‘unlawful’ £15k contract for cemetery work

Hadleigh Guildhall, the home of Hadleigh Town Council Picture: KEITH BAILEY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists