‘Look to the skies on February 22’ - Tony gets flypast to honour US airmen

Tony Foulds at the memorial he has loving tended for 75 years to the 10 US airmen who died in Endcliffe Park, Sheffield in 1944 PHOTO: DAN WALKER Archant

A flypast to honour the victims of a US bomber crash in Sheffield 75 years ago will go ahead after a moving campaign was launched, it was been confirmed.

The crew of B-17 Flying Fortress nicknamed "Mi Amigo" of the 305th Bomb Group. Back Row: Robert Mayfield, Vito Ambrosio, Harry Estabrooks, George Williams, Charles Tuttle, Maurice Robbins. Front Row: John Kriegshauser, Lyle Curtis, Melchor Hernandez, John Humphrey Picture: AMERICAN WAR MUSEUM The crew of B-17 Flying Fortress nicknamed "Mi Amigo" of the 305th Bomb Group. Back Row: Robert Mayfield, Vito Ambrosio, Harry Estabrooks, George Williams, Charles Tuttle, Maurice Robbins. Front Row: John Kriegshauser, Lyle Curtis, Melchor Hernandez, John Humphrey Picture: AMERICAN WAR MUSEUM

BBC Breakfast presenter Dan Walker launched the campaign after meeting pensioner Tony Foulds in Endcliffe Park in the South Yorkshire City two weeks ago. Mr Foulds was eight-years-old when he witnessed the B-17 Flying Fortress – known as Mi Amigo – crash in the park on February 22, 1944.

All ten men on board the aircraft, which was returning from an intended bombing raid, were killed.

Mr Foulds has maintained the park’s memorial at the scene of the crash for decades and told Walker that he would love a flypast on the 75th anniversary of the crash to honour the victims.

A spokesman for Suffolk’s RAF Lakenheath, which houses US Air Force units and personnel, said servicemen at the base were “deeply moved” by the story earlier in the month.

This morning, Mr Foulds was surprised live on the BBC Breakfast show when Colonel Will Marshall, from RAF Lakenheath, said: “It gives me great pleasure to say look to the skies on the 22 of February for a very special flyby.”

RAF Lakenheath tweeted: “An exciting announcement from RAF Lakenheath and RAF Mildenhall for the 75th anniversary of the U.S. B-17 crash in Sheffield that claimed ten American lives.

“Look to the skies on 22 February for a very special flyby.”

