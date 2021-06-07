Published: 1:21 PM June 7, 2021

Tony Hadley, the distinctive voice of 80’s supergroup Spandau Ballet, will be staying 'True' to his fans when he marks 40 years in music with a special show at the Ipswich Regent.

Originally planned for 2020, but delayed by the pandemic, Tony will be performing a set which celebrating four decades of professional music-making – featuring songs from both Spandau Ballet and his solo career.

From his beginnings at the forefront of the New Romantic movement, Tony earned himself the accolade of being one of pop’s greatest vocalists. Spandau Ballet had numerous chart-topping singles and albums all over the world, including the epic “Through the Barricades”, the international number one “True”, and the unofficial London Olympics theme “Gold”.

Accompanied by ‘The Fabulous TH Band’, he will be taking a tour through a vast collection of hits and favourite songs and will undoubtedly demonstrate that his golden voice is as good as ever.

As a solo artist Tony has performed across the world both with his band, swing bands, and orchestras. In 2005 he was awarded a Gold Badge from the British Academy of Composers and Songwriters; whilst 2007 saw him win a new legion of fans when he appeared as Billy Flynn in Chicago on the West End stage.

In 2018 Tony released his highly anticipated solo album ‘Talking To The Moon’, the album was incredibly well received and became BBC Radio 2’s Album Of The Week and the 1st single “Tonight Belongs To Us” was Single Of The Week.

Last year Tony released the brand new single ‘Obvious’, co-written with ‘Talking To The Moon’ collaborator Mick Lister, which was again playlisted on BBC Radio 2.

Tony Hadley’s 40th Anniversary UK Tour comes to the Ipswich Regent on May 7, 2022. Tickets go on sale via the Ipswich Regent website on Friday June 11 at 10am.