E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Tooks bakery homes site takes shape as Ipswich mayor tops out scheme

PUBLISHED: 05:30 20 December 2019

Work is well under way with building the new council homes on the former Tooks site at the junction of Bury Road and Old Norwich Road. Picture: IPSWICH COUNCIL

Work is well under way with building the new council homes on the former Tooks site at the junction of Bury Road and Old Norwich Road. Picture: IPSWICH COUNCIL

Archant

Work on the new 60-home development on the former Tooks Bakery site in north west Ipswich has reached a significant point with a topping out ceremony for some of the homes.

Mayor Jan Parry tops out the new council homes on the former Tooks site at the junction of Bury Road and Old Norwich Road watched by councillors and staff from Gipping Construction. Picture: IPSWICH COUNCILMayor Jan Parry tops out the new council homes on the former Tooks site at the junction of Bury Road and Old Norwich Road watched by councillors and staff from Gipping Construction. Picture: IPSWICH COUNCIL

The borough is building the homes - 41 will be council homes and it will let 19 privately through its Handford Homes housing company.

You may also want to watch:

Ipswich Mayor Jan Parry joined council leader David Ellesmere, housing portfolio holder Neil MacDonald and representative of builders Gipping Construction for the ceremony.

The first homes are due to be completed in the first half of 2020 and the whole development should be finished by next winter.

Part of the site is also earmarked for a new "super surgery" for residents from across the Whitton, Castle Hill and Whitehouse estates - but this project is not yet ready to start although it should transform health care in that part of the town when it is completed.

Most Read

Members of Ipswich ‘Neno’ drug gang sentenced to a total of more than 72 years

Ipswich drug gang members jailed for more than 72 years - (Top L-R) Tyler Woodley, Liam Roberts, Jake Marsh and Jake Bristol (Bottom L-R) Hayden Fraser, Lamar Dagnon, Tawfiq O'Connor and Abbas Uddin Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Bus crashes into A&E at Ipswich Hospital

A bus has crashed into the canopy over Ipswich Hospital's A&E Department Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Primary school in Ipswich to get new headteacher after latest ‘inadequate’ Ofsted

New starters this year at Sprites Primary Academy Picture: SPRITES PRIMARY

Woman robbed by gang of children as young as eight in Ipswich

Police are appealing for help in tracking down a group of children after a woman's mobile phone was snatched from her hand Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Emergency services attend Kesgrave incident

Emergency services are attending an incident in Kesgrave Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

Members of Ipswich ‘Neno’ drug gang sentenced to a total of more than 72 years

Ipswich drug gang members jailed for more than 72 years - (Top L-R) Tyler Woodley, Liam Roberts, Jake Marsh and Jake Bristol (Bottom L-R) Hayden Fraser, Lamar Dagnon, Tawfiq O'Connor and Abbas Uddin Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Bus crashes into A&E at Ipswich Hospital

A bus has crashed into the canopy over Ipswich Hospital's A&E Department Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Primary school in Ipswich to get new headteacher after latest ‘inadequate’ Ofsted

New starters this year at Sprites Primary Academy Picture: SPRITES PRIMARY

Woman robbed by gang of children as young as eight in Ipswich

Police are appealing for help in tracking down a group of children after a woman's mobile phone was snatched from her hand Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Emergency services attend Kesgrave incident

Emergency services are attending an incident in Kesgrave Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Tooks bakery homes site takes shape as Ipswich mayor tops out scheme

Work is well under way with building the new council homes on the former Tooks site at the junction of Bury Road and Old Norwich Road. Picture: IPSWICH COUNCIL

Pupils ‘brimming with excitement’ ahead of Chris Evans radio show at their school

Tafari, Kobe and Mekhi are looking forward to being on the Chris Evans breakfast show in the morning Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Bus crashes into A&E at Ipswich Hospital

A bus has crashed into the canopy over Ipswich Hospital's A&E Department Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Ipswich Hospital sees dip in A&E waiting time performance

Crawford Jamieson is Ipswich Hospital's medical director. Picture: WARREN PAGE/PAGEPIX

Jailed mobility furniture firm boss ‘robbed vulnerable customers of financial security’

Anchor Mobility's brochure boasted an 'unrivalled' service Picture: SUPPLIED BY SUFFOLK TRADING STANDARDS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists