Tooks bakery homes site takes shape as Ipswich mayor tops out scheme

Work is well under way with building the new council homes on the former Tooks site at the junction of Bury Road and Old Norwich Road. Picture: IPSWICH COUNCIL Archant

Work on the new 60-home development on the former Tooks Bakery site in north west Ipswich has reached a significant point with a topping out ceremony for some of the homes.

Mayor Jan Parry tops out the new council homes on the former Tooks site at the junction of Bury Road and Old Norwich Road watched by councillors and staff from Gipping Construction. Picture: IPSWICH COUNCIL Mayor Jan Parry tops out the new council homes on the former Tooks site at the junction of Bury Road and Old Norwich Road watched by councillors and staff from Gipping Construction. Picture: IPSWICH COUNCIL

The borough is building the homes - 41 will be council homes and it will let 19 privately through its Handford Homes housing company.

Ipswich Mayor Jan Parry joined council leader David Ellesmere, housing portfolio holder Neil MacDonald and representative of builders Gipping Construction for the ceremony.

The first homes are due to be completed in the first half of 2020 and the whole development should be finished by next winter.

Part of the site is also earmarked for a new "super surgery" for residents from across the Whitton, Castle Hill and Whitehouse estates - but this project is not yet ready to start although it should transform health care in that part of the town when it is completed.