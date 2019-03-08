Partly Cloudy

PUBLISHED: 19:38 05 July 2019 | UPDATED: 19:44 05 July 2019

Make sure you pick up the Ipswich Star on Wednesday, July 10 to get your copy of our Top Class supplement featuring primary schools from across Ipswich.

Year six pupils from schools in Ipswich are preparing to head to high school in September and our photographers have been out capturing their final primary school class pictures.

Take a look at our list of schools that will be in the supplement on Wednesday and share it with your friends and family to make sure they know what day they can get their hands on a copy.

Here are the schools taking part in our Ipswich Star Top Class supplement on Wednesday, July 10

-Bildeston Primary School

-Bramford CEVC Primary School

-Britannia Primary School and Nursery

-Castle Hill Junior School

-Gorseland Primary School

-Gusford Primary School

-Heath Primary School

-Henley Primary School

-Langer Primary Academy

-Ravenswood Community Primary School

-Shotley CP School

-Sidegate Primary School

-Sprites Primary Academy

-St Margaret's CEVAP School

-Stutton Church of England Primary School

-The Willows Primary School

-Bentley CEVC Primary School, Church Road

-Copdock Primary

-Cedarwood Primary

-Somersham Primary School,

-The Oaks Primary School

-Hollesley Primary

-Claydon Primary School, Lancaster Way

-St Matthew's CofE School

-Clifford Road Primary School

-Nacton C of E Primary School

-Broke Hall CP School

-The Meadows Montessori

-Cliff Lane Primary School

-St Mary's Catholic Primary School

Please note that this information was correct at the time of publication on our website and is still subject to change - schools may be added or removed from the list.

