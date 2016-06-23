Gallery

What are Ipswich's six most instagrammable spots?

Unsurprisingly Ipswich Waterfront is one of the most instagrammable spots in the town, but where are the others? Picture: ARCHANT Archant

Budding photographers have been highlighting the best bits of Ipswich in their Instagram posts from around the town centre and Waterfront.

Take a look through our gallery to find out the six most instagrammable spots and see if there are any faces you recognise.

Ipswich Waterfront, Neptune Quay

There is no surprise that the Waterfront features heavily in our list of the most Instagrammable spots in the town.

Not only does it offer a picturesque backdrop to any selfie - it also plays host to plenty of festivals throughout the summer.

From running events to Suffolk Pride, there are some great pictures of the Waterfront shared on Instagram.

Portman Road Stadium

Following a successful start to life in League One, Ipswich Town fans are flocking back to Portman Road to see the Tractor Boys in action.

This is evident from all the photographs being taken at the ground - we particularly like the picture of one happy town fan meeting popular mascot Bluey the horse.

Chantry Park

A certain singer from Framlingham led to a spike in the number of Instagram posts from Chantry Park in August.

Fans managed to captures some great pictures of Ed Sheeran's impressive stage and the man himself.

We love the picture of local act Caswell soaking up the atmosphere in from of an enthusiastic Ipswich crowd.

Ipswich Library

A surprise addition to the list is Ipswich Library in some pictures it looks like a church and in others more like a scene from Hogwarts.

No wonder Screen Suffolk suggest it as filming location.

Ipswich Town Hall and Corn Exchange

The Cornhill and Ipswich Town Hall have been a focal point for lots of events in 2019 including climate protests and Brexit protests.

The Town Hall also became the headquarters for Elmer's Big Parade Suffolk over the summer.

Ipswich Buttermarket

With Empire Cinema and many tasty restaurants, Ipswich Buttermarket was bound to make our Instagram list. It seems people in Ipswich enjoy posting pictures of their meals before they head out on a night out on the town.

If you have an Instagram photograph you want to share with us make sure you tag - @IpswichStar24