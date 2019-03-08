Partly Cloudy

Nostalgia

Eyes down! Take a look at these fascinating photos from Ipswich’s Top Rank Bingo in 1974

PUBLISHED: 11:35 11 April 2019

Bingo! Picture: ARCHANT

Bingo! Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

We take a trip down memory lane to Top Rank Bingo in 1974, so sit back and get a cup of tea, number three.

Two ladies congratulating an elderly man on his bingo victory! Picture: ARCHANTTwo ladies congratulating an elderly man on his bingo victory! Picture: ARCHANT

Eyes down! These pictures from 1974, found in our archives, show the Ipswich venue was packed full of eager bingo-goers with their daubers at the ready.

A group of ladies hoping for big wins at the bingo Picture: ARCHANTA group of ladies hoping for big wins at the bingo Picture: ARCHANT

Some were dressed to impressed in their best suit and bow tie, along with others in floral dresses, in a game that proved to be fun for all - old and young.

Dressed to impress for a full house at bingo! Picture: ARCHANTDressed to impress for a full house at bingo! Picture: ARCHANT

Bingo daubers at the ready for a full house Picture: ARCHANTBingo daubers at the ready for a full house Picture: ARCHANT

Top rank bingo room was packed out in 1974 Picture: ARCHANTTop rank bingo room was packed out in 1974 Picture: ARCHANT

The two ladies having a great time calling the bingo numbers out, number 88 Picture: ARCHANTThe two ladies having a great time calling the bingo numbers out, number 88 Picture: ARCHANT

The room appeared to be full of smiles, showing everything was tickety-boo (62). Everyone watched out for their chance to get a full house and win the prize.

You can still play bingo in Ipswich - Top Rank Bingo was later taken over by Mecca Bingo, which is still in Lloyds Avenue.

Were you a bingo player in the 1970s? Do you recognise any of these friendly faces? Email charlotte.bond@archant.co.uk with your memories.

