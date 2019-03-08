Nostalgia

Eyes down! Take a look at these fascinating photos from Ipswich’s Top Rank Bingo in 1974

Bingo!

We take a trip down memory lane to Top Rank Bingo in 1974, so sit back and get a cup of tea, number three.

Two ladies congratulating an elderly man on his bingo victory!

Eyes down! These pictures from 1974, found in our archives, show the Ipswich venue was packed full of eager bingo-goers with their daubers at the ready.

A group of ladies hoping for big wins at the bingo

Some were dressed to impressed in their best suit and bow tie, along with others in floral dresses, in a game that proved to be fun for all - old and young.

Dressed to impress for a full house at bingo!

Bingo daubers at the ready for a full house

Top rank bingo room was packed out in 1974

The two ladies having a great time calling the bingo numbers out, number 88

The room appeared to be full of smiles, showing everything was tickety-boo (62). Everyone watched out for their chance to get a full house and win the prize.

You can still play bingo in Ipswich - Top Rank Bingo was later taken over by Mecca Bingo, which is still in Lloyds Avenue.

Were you a bingo player in the 1970s? Do you recognise any of these friendly faces? Email charlotte.bond@archant.co.uk with your memories.