Eyes down! Take a look at these fascinating photos from Ipswich’s Top Rank Bingo in 1974
PUBLISHED: 11:35 11 April 2019
Archant
We take a trip down memory lane to Top Rank Bingo in 1974, so sit back and get a cup of tea, number three.
Eyes down! These pictures from 1974, found in our archives, show the Ipswich venue was packed full of eager bingo-goers with their daubers at the ready.
Some were dressed to impressed in their best suit and bow tie, along with others in floral dresses, in a game that proved to be fun for all - old and young.
The room appeared to be full of smiles, showing everything was tickety-boo (62). Everyone watched out for their chance to get a full house and win the prize.
You can still play bingo in Ipswich - Top Rank Bingo was later taken over by Mecca Bingo, which is still in Lloyds Avenue.
