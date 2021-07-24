Gallery

Published: 7:00 PM July 24, 2021

From Applaud Coffee to the Arcade Street Tavern, the 10 most Instagrammable places in Ipswich have been revealed by All About Ipswich.

Popular restaurants and bars feature on the list - with the number of Instagram tags expected to rise as people in Ipswich enjoy slightly more freedom.

Here are the top 10 Instagram spots in Ipswich

Christchurch Park - 25,000 posts

Famous resident Matilda the owl has helped make Christchurch Park Ipswich's top spot for Instagram posts. Of course the impressive Christchurch Mansion, beautiful surroundings, and popular exhibitions like the Power of Stories, don't hurt the park's popular reputation on ' the gram'!

You may also want to watch:

Portman Road Stadium - 9,525 posts

If it is good enough for Sheeran it is good enough for us! Portman Road is popular on Instagram thanks to matchday and the gigs that take place at the stadium. We can only see the ground rising through the Instagram rankings this year due to new investment in the team and of course a certain Suffolk singer.

Ipswich Town Centre - 6,812 posts

All spokesman for All About Ipswich said: " Ipswich is one of the smallest towns in England, with over 1,500 years of history the town enjoys a vibrant community of arts, culture, shops, businesses, bars and pubs. Despite the challenges of Covid, the town is already bouncing back and seeing more visitors to the centre."

Cineworld - 4,094 posts

Due to coronavirus closures Cineworld at Cardinal Park in Ipswich has had to remain closed for many months. With cinemagoers venturing out to see films once again we are sure the numbers of tags Cineworld receives on Instagram is sure to climb once again.

Ipswich Town Hall & Corn Exchange - 3,611 posts

Ipswich Town Hall and Corn Exchange is a focal point for lots of what goes on in the town and is sure to pay a significant role in The Big Hoot art trail which will be popping up in Ipswich in 2022. Expect to see lots of photographs of owls popping up on your Instagram feed next year!

Revolution Ipswich - 3,354 posts

Ipswich Revolution, more commonly known as 'Revs' is officially the most popular tagged bar in Ipswich. With many nights being enjoyed at the venue in the Buttermarket there is no surprise it features highly on the All About Ipswich list.

The Cosy Club - 3,125 posts

Also in the Buttermarket shopping centre, facing St Stephen's Lane, you will find the Cosy Club. All About Ipswich said: "The decor makes this place an Instagrammable favourite!"

Unit 17 - 3,055 posts

Earlier this week Unit 17 was able to open this week for the first time since March 2020, revellers will soon be back tagging their pictures from the popular Ipswich venue.

Arcade Street Tavern - 2,837 posts

If you love craft beer you have probably been tempted to take a quick picture at the Arcade Street Tavern.

All About Ipswich said: "As the most Instagrammed independent businesses in Ipswich, Arcade Street Tavern has quickly become one of the most popular hotspots in Ipswich."

Applaud Coffee - 2,597 posts

If you can't resist a foodie post on Instagram you need to start following Applaud Coffee who are always posting about the delicious treats they are selling.

With it's beautiful courtyard garden and artistic looking coffees, Applaud in St Peter's Street is a great place to snap a selfie with a friend over a cup of coffee.





For more information and suggestions from all about Ipswich head to their website.