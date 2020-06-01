E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
WATCH: Police called to Kesgrave after giant tortoise spotted crossing the road

PUBLISHED: 17:42 01 June 2020 | UPDATED: 17:58 01 June 2020

The huge adult Sulcata Tortoise, which is around 1 metre in length, was spotted by onlookers in Main Road, Kesgrave. Picture: MEL GRIFFITHS

The huge adult Sulcata Tortoise, which is around 1 metre in length, was spotted by onlookers in Main Road, Kesgrave. Picture: MEL GRIFFITHS

MEL GRIFFITHS

A giant pet tortoise – measuring around one metre long – was seen wandering the streets of Kesgrave by bemused members of the public this afternoon.

Titan, the adult Sulcata Tortoise, had gone for a wander from his home in Kesgrave. Picture: RICHARD ASTONTitan, the adult Sulcata Tortoise, had gone for a wander from his home in Kesgrave. Picture: RICHARD ASTON

Suffolk police received the unusual call at 1.50pm and discovered the giant tortoise wandering the pavement.

The 34-year-old tortoise, named Titan, had escaped his enclosure in Kesgrave and was photographed by people along the busy street, leaving drivers stunned.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: “Officers attended Main Road and helped the owner get his tortoise back home.”

The adult sulcuta tortoise has proven to be a big hit with the people of Kesgrave following his adventure.

Owner Richard Aston, who has had the tortoise since he was a child, has thanked those who helped him get Titan home this afternoon.

He said: “Titan was in the garden and it was all secure and I only knew he had gone missing when I had a knock at the door to say he was out.

“Looking at the CCTV five young teens were sitting with him and moved the gate/fencing and didn’t secure it again when they left.

“It was obviously an accident as you can see they tried to put it back, they just wanted to see him and he wasn’t harmed.

“I want to thank the guy who stopped and knocked on the door to alert me to the fact that my huge adult sulcata tortoise had gone for a wander and to the police officers and paramedic that helped get him back into the garden.”

Hannah Wills, who captured the giant tortoise on video, said “it was such a crazy sight”.

She said: “I was with my mum in the back of her car and the traffic had come to a stand still on both sides with just a little gap. There were two men, one on a bike and one walking trying to help it across the road.

“When we finally saw the giant tortoise we both just started laughing as it was so impressive, we had never seen one that big before.”

