Delays at Copdock roundabout after crash between lorry and car

PUBLISHED: 12:46 11 November 2019 | UPDATED: 12:46 11 November 2019

Traffic is building at Copdock roundabout because of the incident. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Two separate incidents have caused a build-up of traffic on the A12 at Copdock roundabout, with a van breaking down and a crash taking place in the space of 10 minutes.

Officers were called to reports of a broken down van just after 11.25am at Copdock interchange which blocked one lane of the carriageway.

The van, which was believed to be a Volkswagen Caddy, was then moved out of the road, however it reportedly caused a large amount of traffic at the roundabout.

Suffolk police then received a call just after 11.30am to reports of a collision between a Volvo lorry and a Peugeot 208 just prior to the Copdock roundabout.

The road was blocked heading northbound into Ipswich, but it has since been cleared.

There are not believed to be any injuries however there is still a large amount of traffic in the area due to the two separate incidents.

