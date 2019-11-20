Gallery
Bobby Robson and Christmas excitement in this week's Throwback Thursday from 1986
PUBLISHED: 14:30 21 November 2019
As Ipswich geared up for Christmas in 1986, shoppers not only had the festive fairyland of lights to attract them to the town centre - but a brand new shopping complex.
Bobby Robson signed autographs for all the fans as he switched on the Christmas lights at Tower Ramparts Picture: ARCHANT
Tower Ramparts - developed on the site of the old secondary school of the same name - was the town's first undercover complex, featuring a range of shops.
Did you attend the event at Tower Ramparts in 1986? Picture: OWEN HINES
Bobby Robson was special guest to switch on the new centre's Christmas lights.
Crowds gather on the Cornhill to watch the Christmas lights switch on Picture: PAUL NIXON
Other events taking place around the town - captured by Ipswich Star photographers Ivan Smith, Owen Hines and Paul Nixon - included the annual fireworks at Christchurch Park, pupils at Ranelagh Primary School enjoying a day of dressing as their favourite book characters as they celebrated Book Week, and a sponsored run held by the Boys' Brigade.
Crowds endure the cold weather to watch the annual fireworks display in Christchurch Park Picture: PAUL NIXON
Do you remember these events or recognise anyone in our gallery? To share your memories, email imagecurators@archant.co.uk
The children of Ranelagh School dressed up as their favourite book character for Book Week Picture: OWEN HINES
Members of the Boys Brigade held a running event to raise money for charity Picture: OWEN HINES
Duelling action as Northgate Sports Centre put on fencing matches Picture: IVAN SMITH