Sunny

Sunny

max temp: 19°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Woman in her 70s seriously injured in Ipswich accident

PUBLISHED: 12:07 21 April 2019 | UPDATED: 12:07 21 April 2019

The accident happened near Crown Pools at Tower Ramparts Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

The accident happened near Crown Pools at Tower Ramparts Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

A moped rider is in hospital after suffering serious injuries in a mid-morning crash in the centre of Ipswich.

The woman, who is in her 70s, was taken to hospital for a routine check-up where it was discovered that she had sustained a broken pelvis and internal bleeding.

Police are now appealing for witnesses to the serious two-vehicle collision, which happened on Wednesday, April 17, at about 11.25am at Tower Ramparts.

The accident happened between a Honda Vision moped and a Vauxhall Astra just before the pedestrian crossing opposite Crown Pools, at the bus station.

The male driver in the car was unhurt.

Police would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has dash camera footage of the incident.

Anyone who can help is asked to contact Sgt Peter Partridge via email at peter.partridge@suffolk.pnn.police.uk or phone 101 quoting CAD124 of April 17.

Most Read

Chinese restaurant in Ipswich town centre closes down

The Golden Dragon Chinese Restaurant in Cardinal Park, Ipswich, has closed down. Photo: Su Anderson.

Heartfelt tributes after death of ‘dedicated and devoted’ Holbrook Academy headteacher Dr Simon Letman

Tributes have been paid following the death of Holbrook Academy headteacher Dr Simon Letman Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Man in his 20s dies in crash

A man has died following a crash on Syleham Hall Lane in Syleham , Suffolk. Picture Google.

Mum stole £236,000 from employers after gambling ‘spiralled out of control’

Rebecca Mowat, of Humber Doucy Lane in Ipswich, has been jailed for three years Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Man seriously injured in town centre fight

The incident happened near St Lawrence Church in Ipswich town centre Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Most Read

Chinese restaurant in Ipswich town centre closes down

The Golden Dragon Chinese Restaurant in Cardinal Park, Ipswich, has closed down. Photo: Su Anderson.

Heartfelt tributes after death of ‘dedicated and devoted’ Holbrook Academy headteacher Dr Simon Letman

Tributes have been paid following the death of Holbrook Academy headteacher Dr Simon Letman Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Man in his 20s dies in crash

A man has died following a crash on Syleham Hall Lane in Syleham , Suffolk. Picture Google.

Mum stole £236,000 from employers after gambling ‘spiralled out of control’

Rebecca Mowat, of Humber Doucy Lane in Ipswich, has been jailed for three years Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Man seriously injured in town centre fight

The incident happened near St Lawrence Church in Ipswich town centre Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Heroin addicted degree student and ex-fitness coach stole to fund habit

Benjamin Douglas stole clothing to pay off a drug debt Picture: ARCHANT

Man who slept in three empty homes convicted of breaking windows

Bradley Hall had denied breaking windows to access property in Ipswich and Felixstowe Picture: ARCHANT

See inside stunning home with a heated swimming pool and five acres of land

Could this be your dream home? Picture: JACKSON-STOPS

Woman in her 70s seriously injured in Ipswich accident

The accident happened near Crown Pools at Tower Ramparts Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Long queues on A12 heading for Suffolk after crash

Traffic is queueing on the A12 after a crash Picture: ARCHANT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists