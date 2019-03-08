Woman in her 70s seriously injured in Ipswich accident

The accident happened near Crown Pools at Tower Ramparts Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

A moped rider is in hospital after suffering serious injuries in a mid-morning crash in the centre of Ipswich.

The woman, who is in her 70s, was taken to hospital for a routine check-up where it was discovered that she had sustained a broken pelvis and internal bleeding.

Police are now appealing for witnesses to the serious two-vehicle collision, which happened on Wednesday, April 17, at about 11.25am at Tower Ramparts.

The accident happened between a Honda Vision moped and a Vauxhall Astra just before the pedestrian crossing opposite Crown Pools, at the bus station.

The male driver in the car was unhurt.

Police would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has dash camera footage of the incident.

Anyone who can help is asked to contact Sgt Peter Partridge via email at peter.partridge@suffolk.pnn.police.uk or phone 101 quoting CAD124 of April 17.