Firefighters called to Ipswich’s Tower Ramparts after bin store blaze

PUBLISHED: 07:41 28 May 2020 | UPDATED: 07:41 28 May 2020

Tower Ramparts in Ipswich. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Tower Ramparts in Ipswich. Picture: PAUL GEATER

A fire broke out at a bin store in Ipswich town centre during the early hours of the morning.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service was called to the incident in Tower Ramparts, off Crown Street, near to the Sailmakers Shopping Centre, at 4.48am on Thursday (May 28).

Five fire engines were sent to the scene, with two from Princes Street, two from Ipswich East and one from Holbrook.

Three were later stood down, with firefighters taking such 12mins to extinguish the blaze using hosereels before making sure the area was safe.

The cause of the fire is not known at this stage.

Concern over missing 16-year-old girl from Ipswich

Cerys Hall, 16, has been reported missing from her Ipswich home. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Plans submitted for 340 new homes on farmland on edge of village

The field outlined in red is most of the development site - the field runs right along Howlett Way along its bottom edge to the Trimley A14 interchange - and the poultry farm will form a seperate development by its owners Picture: JAMIE NIBLOCK

Revealed – The latest coronavirus death rates in Suffolk

The latest Covid-19 death rates in Suffolk, revealed. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Plans to regenerate empty factory could create hundreds of new jobs

The factrory to be converted is the central building of the three large properties in the centre of the photo standing on Carr Road Picture: DAVID MORTIMER

Four sheds on fire in Whitton

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service tackled flames in four sheds in Ipswich Picture: DAVID CREASEY

