Firefighters called to Ipswich’s Tower Ramparts after bin store blaze

A fire broke out at a bin store in Ipswich town centre during the early hours of the morning.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service was called to the incident in Tower Ramparts, off Crown Street, near to the Sailmakers Shopping Centre, at 4.48am on Thursday (May 28).

Five fire engines were sent to the scene, with two from Princes Street, two from Ipswich East and one from Holbrook.

Three were later stood down, with firefighters taking such 12mins to extinguish the blaze using hosereels before making sure the area was safe.

The cause of the fire is not known at this stage.