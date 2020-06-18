E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Town security bouncer celebrates budding new career

PUBLISHED: 16:51 18 June 2020 | UPDATED: 16:51 18 June 2020

Ipswich bouncer Ray Wilson on his gardening and horticultural course at Suffolk Rural Picture: JOHN NICE

Ipswich bouncer Ray Wilson on his gardening and horticultural course at Suffolk Rural Picture: JOHN NICE

John Nice

A town bouncer has swapped the boisterous night life of Ipswich for a calming course in growing plants.

Ray Wilson heading out for bouncing duty Picture: RAY WILSONRay Wilson heading out for bouncing duty Picture: RAY WILSON

Doorman Ray Wilson, 36, got the bug for bulbs after taking on a security role at the University of Suffolk.

He moved into a caretaker job at the university and recently oversaw the design and installation of garden areas in and around Ipswich Waterfront.

MORE – Pubs and brewery giant apologises for founder’s slavery links

As part of his development - and with thanks to the support of the University of Suffolk - he has now started a gardening and horticultural course at Suffolk Rural based at Otley and says he finds the change of pace very therapeutic.

“I’m still involved in bouncing and security every now and then when I need, because I enjoy it - but I really love my new job – even though it feels a bit strange at times,” he said.

“The plants certainly don’t talk back to you or give you any trouble. You also don’t have to throw the plants out – you just have to put them in pots,” he joked.

He continued, “This is a real antidote to the security. You can really relax and ‘zone out’ when you are working outside or in the greenhouses with plants.

You may also want to watch:

In his new role at the university, he will be involved in helping to revamp some areas of the university.

“It will allow me to be very creative – it’s all been a good experience,” he said.

As part of his course, Ray worked on a project with Ipswich seeds firm Thompson and Morgan where Suffolk Rural students learnt how to grow plants for prestigious events.

These were destined to go to flower and county shows – but after the events were cancelled due to the coronavirus crisis they were sold locally.

The college team has also grown plants for Thompson and Morgan which were sold on the QVC shopping channel.

Lorna Oakley, a member of the horticultural team at Suffolk Rural, said people from all walks of life came on the courses.

“Ray is one of many students who come to us to retrain,” she said.

“In previous years we have had former lawyers who have become garden designers. We are always keen to work with people so that they can fulfil their future career dreams.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Primark opens early as queues gather after Ipswich reopening

Shoppers have been queuing outside Primark in Ipswich town centre this morning. Picture: ARCHANT

Firefighters tackle Rushmere Heath blaze

Firefighters have been battling a fire at Rushmere Heath, on the outskirts of Ipswich Picture: KEVIN HOLMES

Red Arrows to fly over Suffolk and Essex today - this is where you can see them

The Red Arrows at Clacton airshow Picture: LEE MARKWELL

‘Much, much busier than predicted’ - verdict on Ipswich town centre reopening

Shoppers queued to get into Primark from 7.30am on the day non-essential shops reopened in Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

See how busy Suffolk’s town centres are as shops reopen

Queues outside Primark as Ipswich town centre reopened this morning following the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: WILL JEFFORD

Most Read

Primark opens early as queues gather after Ipswich reopening

Shoppers have been queuing outside Primark in Ipswich town centre this morning. Picture: ARCHANT

Firefighters tackle Rushmere Heath blaze

Firefighters have been battling a fire at Rushmere Heath, on the outskirts of Ipswich Picture: KEVIN HOLMES

Red Arrows to fly over Suffolk and Essex today - this is where you can see them

The Red Arrows at Clacton airshow Picture: LEE MARKWELL

‘Much, much busier than predicted’ - verdict on Ipswich town centre reopening

Shoppers queued to get into Primark from 7.30am on the day non-essential shops reopened in Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

See how busy Suffolk’s town centres are as shops reopen

Queues outside Primark as Ipswich town centre reopened this morning following the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: WILL JEFFORD

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Remembering Pc Cheryl Lloyd – 15 years after road crash tragedy

Pc Cheryl Lloyd was killed in a road accident in West End Road, Ipswich, in 2005 Picture: SUPPLIED BY SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Tom Hunt seeks backing from minister over new Orwell Bridge speed limit

The changes could allow traffic to continue using the Orwell Bridge when there are high winds. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Ipswich special school rated ‘requires improvement’ - but praised in several areas

Parkside Academy is making 'deep and vast' changes to its curriculum. Picture: THE RAEDWALD TRUST

Dramatic fall from favour for ex-Town star Pitman as Pompey prepare for play-offs

Former Ipswich striker Brett Pitman appears to be on his way out of play-off hopefuls Portsmouth Picture: PA SPORT

Town security bouncer celebrates budding new career

Ipswich bouncer Ray Wilson on his gardening and horticultural course at Suffolk Rural Picture: JOHN NICE
Drive 24