Have you seen the poppy light display on the Cornhill?

PUBLISHED: 11:22 09 November 2019 | UPDATED: 11:37 09 November 2019

Have you seen the beautiful poppy display on the Cornhill yet? Picture: GLEN CHISHOLM

Have you seen the beautiful poppy display on the Cornhill yet? Picture: GLEN CHISHOLM

If you are walking through Ipswich town centre this evening take a moment to stop and have a look at the beautiful remembrance light display on the Cornhill.

The display which can be seen every evening from now until Tuesday, November 12, sees poppies projected onto the ground and atmospheric red lights flood the front of the Town Hall.

As well as the light display, which can be seen from 5pm each night, there is also a poignant exhibition on the Cornhill - featuring the faces of the Ipswich Servicemen who gave their lives in the two world wars.

Memories of soldiers from Ipswich have been featured in an indoor remembrance display in the Sailmakers shopping centre.

Tomorrow there will be the traditional Remembrance Service at the Cenotaph in Christchurch Park and on Monday there will be Armistice Day ceremonies at the Fields of Honour for First and Second World War victims in the Old Cemetery. Read more: Ipswich remembers those who fell for their country in two world wars





