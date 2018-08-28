Stars of Stowmarket honoured with awards

The 'Stars of Stowmarket' were honoured at a special ceremony Picture: STOWMARKET TOWN COUNCIL Archant

The ‘Stars of Stowmarket’ received thanks for their dedication and service to the town at a special awards ceremony.

Town mayor Linda Baxter, who presented the awards, paid tribute to the hard work of people in the town.

“This has been a wonderful opportunity to acknowledge the wonderful work and community spirit within our town,” she said.

“My congratulations to all who received an award.”

Fiona Palmer picked up a Star Award in the Community Hero of the Year category for her work with the Stowmarket Dementia Action Alliance.

She said: “It was wonderful to be recognised for the work we are doing within Stowmarket.

“As chairman of Stowmarket Dementia Action Alliance, I am very proud to be involved with other local organisations and businesses who are all working towards making Stowmarket a dementia friendly town.

“This award for me is not just about my actions but all about linking with others to enable people living with dementia feel valued, included and part of their local community now and in the future.”